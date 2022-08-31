[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Supreme Court Rules Covid Critics Can Toss “Fauci Elf” Dolls in Potomac River

,

After Ron DeSantis said someone should “chuck him across the Potomac,” little Fauci elf dolls have been meeting just that fate.

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court ruled Covid critics have a constitutional right to toss “little Fauci elf” dolls into and across the Potomac River.

Fauci elf
“Fauci elf” dolls can be tossed into the river, says Supreme Court.

Immediately controversial, the case landed at the nation’s highest court after critics started “sacrificing” elf dolls this week.  Protesters acted after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis derided Dr. Anthony Fauci, who announced he is retiring after decades of government service.

“Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac,” DeSantis told a Sunshine State audience this week.  The crowd, with no hate in their hearts, roared their approval.

In a 6 to 3 emergency decision, the Court announced the federal Environmental Protection Agency could not fine little elf chuckers for polluting the historic American waterway.  The EPA acted after some of the elf dolls didn’t make it across to the other side.  Instead, they landed in the water, “contaminating” it.

But the Federalist Society majority on the Court saw things differently.

The Court majority stated, “Covid critics have a constitutional right to despise Dr. Anthony Fauci.  They can hang him in effigy.  They can protest outside his house.  And they can float, drown and toss look-alike Fauci elf dolls in free American rivers.”  The opinion added, “George Washington built his home on the Potomac River.  Nowadays, American patriots are taking a stand against Faucian Medical Dystopia.  Who needs tea when you’ve got elf dolls?”

The quick decision prompted an equally swift response from a legal observer.  “This is the same Supreme Court that ruled Donald Trump has a constitutional right to flush national security secrets down the toilet.”  The observer added, “Our system is rigged, corrupted and polluted.”

Latest posts by Steve Schneider (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share