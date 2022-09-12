Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Attorney General Merrick Garland and Yosemite Sam.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Yes, it is. Today on the show my guests are Attorney General Merrick Garland and Yosemite Sam.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning, gentlemen.
YOSEMITE SAM
I’m the meanest, toughest hombre that’s ever crossed the Rio Grande. And I ain’t namby-bamby!
JERRY
I hear ya. You’re a putz.
YOSEMITE
Thanks for the compliment, Amigo.
JERRY
Hi Merrick.
MERRICK GARLAND
Yosemite sounds like a Trumper. Just sayin.
YOSEMITE
I am, Four Eyes. I have a huge following of Trumpers on my social media called Rubes for Boobs. We support Republican candidates runnin in the 2022 election. Last night, a group of us went huntin for rabbits. Didn’t bag one. Shucks, I was dying for some rabbit stew.
GARLAND
Will you settle for matzo ball soup? It’s my Bubbe’s recipe.
YOSEMITE
You mean your Bubba.
JERRY
Folks. Have you ever had one of those days when you’re holding a stick and everybody looks like a pinata?
GARLAND
No. My Bubbe. It’s a Yiddish word for grandmother.
YOSEMITE
I don’t know anything about them British except their teeth are messed up.
JERRY
At least they have teeth. My Halloween pumpkin has more teeth than your wife.
YOSEMITE
Duncan, I’m warning ya. One more wise crack and I’m gonna fire buckshot into your rear end.
JERRY
Yosemite. I’m curious. Why did you grow a mustache?
MERRICK
I know. Because he wanted to look like his mother.
YOSEMITE
I’ll blast your head off for saying that shit.
MERRICK
(imitates Elmer Fudd) Sowy. Huh-huh-huh-huh.
YOSEMITE
I’m campaigning door to door for Trump. We want to reach the school dropouts. He promises to give them Walmart greeter jobs. Let’s Make America Great Again in 2024.
JERRY
What does a dropout and an unvaccinated child have in common?
YOSEMITE
How would I know?
JERRY
They never get past the fourth grade.
Yosemite pulls out a pistol and fires.
YOSEMITE
I warned ya, wise guy. Dance!
Fires the gun again.
YOSEMITE
Dance for your supper!
JERRY
Okay. But don’t have a meltdown. I have two left feet.
The studio door bursts open. Bugs Bunny enters. Yosemite stops firing.
BUGS BUNNY
Ehhh. What’s up, Doc?
JERRY
Trump is going to get indicted by the DOJ. Tell him, Merrick.
MERRICK
That’s right, Bugs. Donald Trump defrauded the United States. He certified that all classified documents hidden at Mar-a-Lago were turned over to the FBI and National Archivists on June 3. Trump lied. After the FBI raid that I ordered on August 8, we found 700 more documents.
BUGS
That’s cool, Your Honor. Hey, Yosemite. If nothing goes right, try going left.
YOSEMITE
I can’t. Made a pact with the devil. I joined a satanic cult just for the hell of it.
MERRICK
You’re so dumb. I understand you stood on a stool to raise your IQ.
YOSEMITE
Say your prayers, Varmint! I’m gonna stuff one of them matzo balls up your nostril.
JERRY
Merrick Garland and Yosemite Sam everyone. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
