Itsy-Bitsy Spider Finally Drowns

,

After nearly 100 years of climbing up the waterspout, the Itsy-Bitsy Spider has finally drowned.

The day we all dreaded has finally arrived. After nearly 100 years of climbing up the waterspout, the Itsy-Bitsy Spider has finally drowned.

Itsy-Bitsy Spider“If I told that boy once, I told him a million times, ” said his grandfather, Biggly-Wiggly, “Don’t tempt fate! How many times do you really think the sun’s gonna come out and dry out all the rain? But his stubborn ass had to keep going up the waterspout again!”

His little brother, Teency-Weency, added, “I think it was the song that messed him up. He felt a lot of pressure to keep proving he could do it. You know. For the kids.”

His wife, Teeny-Weeny, complained, “He was never home. How do you think I felt raising 3,000 kids on my own?… Him and his damn waterspout!”

Conspiracy theories abound on the webs. Some say he was murdered by the government, others that he was an informant. Still others believe that he eventually went up the wrong spout, hearing something he shouldn’t have.

Funeral services are being held in a basement of undisclosed location. Over a million spiders are expected to attend.

Latest posts by Hala Dika (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share