Trump Goes Mad

Trump, starved for attention, goes mad. Sad!
Donald Trump went stark-raving mad recently, when he was locked in a room with no windows and no attention for approximately ten minutes.
According to orderlies, he scratched a circle in the wall and began talking to it like it was a camera.
“I did win that election!” he kept saying. “Sure as it snows in July!”
“Huge, huge, victory.” he continued. “Biggest, most enormous, most gigantic victory! There has never been a victory like this before in the entire history of the whole human race!”
When asked what he thought about this, an orderly responded, “I don’t know man, I just feed him his apple-sauce.”
