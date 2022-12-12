Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews the first U.S. president, George Washington, via heavenly hologram.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY DUNCAN

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Yes, it is. Today on the show through the magic of a hologram, live from heaven, my guest is President George Washington. The first president of the United States.

JERRY

Good morning Mr. President.

GEORGE WASHINGTON

Call me George.

JERRY

Okay. May I ask you a personal question, George?

GEORGE

Sure.

JERRY

Why do you have wooden teeth?

GEORGE

Because my real teeth were knocked out playing pond hockey on the Delaware River.

JERRY

Interesting. What’s your favorite position?

GEORGE

I’m a right-winger.

JERRY

You were president from 1789-1797. Two terms. Also, commander of the Continental Army.

GEORGE

Yep. I led the Patriot forces to victory in the American Revolutionary War. You didn’t mess around with George if you were a Brit. We kicked their assess back to England.

JERRY

Do you know the difference between an Englishman and a unicorn?

GEORGE

No.

JERRY

They’re both fictional characters.

GEORGE

You’re smarter than a 5th grader, Duncan.

JERRY

That’s the year I learned you chopped down the cherry tree and fessed up to your old man. What courage to tell the truth.

GEORGE

Not really. I was holding the ax.

JERRY

Did everyone get along in politics in those days?

GEORGE

No way. There was a fierce rivalry between my cabinet members Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton. Those jugheads had big egos.

JERRY

Why?

GEORGE

Hamilton had a hit play on Broadway. Jefferson was stuck with 10 kids.

JERRY

There was a racist side to your success. You owned 577 slaves that were forced to work your farms and wherever you lived. Including the President’s House in Philadelphia.

GEORGE

I prefer the term unpaid internship.

JERRY

You also waged a military campaign against Native American nations during the American Revolutionary War. They were here first, Paleface.

GEORGE

You sure?

JERRY

Yes. Native Americans had reservations.

GEORGE

That’s a good one, Duncan. You could entertain my troops.

JERRY

I’m talking about you. Had a wife named Martha. No kids.

GEORGE

I can’t believe I forgot to have children.

JERRY

It’s okay. My motto is “Get her pizza, not pregnant.”

JERRY

Anything you’d like to tell my listeners before we end the show?

GEORGE

Yeah, baby. I’m too cool to be under British rule.

JERRY

President George Washington everyone. See you tomorrow.

The Jerry Duncan Show

(c) Dean B. Kaner