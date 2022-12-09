[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Strange Phenomenon Baffles Experts

,

Experts have been perplexed by a strange phenomenon occurring worldwide involving political, religious and racial differences.

A strange phenomenon seems to be occurring throughout the world. It appears that people have decided to put away their political, religious and racial differences, and get along.

strange phenomenonThe unusual occurrence has confused politicians and military generals alike, who are working very hard to remedy the matter.

An old woman from Akron, Ohio was quoted as saying, “It’s about time.”

No one is certain how long the disaster will last. His Excellency Kim Jong Un is reported to have lost his appetite, after spotting a mistake in daily marches in his honor.

Presidents everywhere have tossed perfectly good speeches on spreading freedom through perpetual war, deciding instead to return to stoking invisible fears among the populace.

Sales dropped at Amazon, when people decided to fill their emptiness with each other. And the DOW dropped 100 points after a stock-broker took the time to sneeze.

Artists everywhere are miserable because they’re happy.

Flag sales of all sorts have also dropped, as people no longer feel the need to show their neighbors why they hate them.

A two-year-old child from a dysfunctional family was quoted as saying, “There’s something wrong with mommy and daddy.”

Latest posts by Hala Dika (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share