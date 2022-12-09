Strange Phenomenon Baffles Experts

[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Experts have been perplexed by a strange phenomenon occurring worldwide involving political, religious and racial differences.

A strange phenomenon seems to be occurring throughout the world. It appears that people have decided to put away their political, religious and racial differences, and get along.

The unusual occurrence has confused politicians and military generals alike, who are working very hard to remedy the matter.

An old woman from Akron, Ohio was quoted as saying, “It’s about time.”

No one is certain how long the disaster will last. His Excellency Kim Jong Un is reported to have lost his appetite, after spotting a mistake in daily marches in his honor.

Presidents everywhere have tossed perfectly good speeches on spreading freedom through perpetual war, deciding instead to return to stoking invisible fears among the populace.

Sales dropped at Amazon, when people decided to fill their emptiness with each other. And the DOW dropped 100 points after a stock-broker took the time to sneeze.

Artists everywhere are miserable because they’re happy.

Flag sales of all sorts have also dropped, as people no longer feel the need to show their neighbors why they hate them.

A two-year-old child from a dysfunctional family was quoted as saying, “There’s something wrong with mommy and daddy.”