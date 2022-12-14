Elon Musk took to Twitter to call for the prosecution of Anthony Fauci, endorsing a convoluted, right-wing conspiracy theory.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk took to his Twitter account to call for the prosecution of Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert, endorsing a convoluted, right-wing conspiracy theory that claims Dr. Fauci financed the COVID-19 pandemic. Musk then proceeded to mock transgender people by adding “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”

Gee, the “world’s richest right-wing troll” said what? Now, I realize it’s a really low bar, but I think we’ve finally found someone who actually knows less about pronouns than Herschel Walker. Not to be critical, but a good sign you may have a wee bit too much money on your hands, is when you blow 44 billion dollars, just to call people names.

Oh sure, I’m positive Elon Musk, like any right-wing crusader, gets a real kick out of using his Twitter to “Own the Libs.” OK, I get that, but just who does he suppose is actually buying his friggin’ cars, anyway? I’m pretty sure it isn’t Trump’s toothless, MAGA half-wits who are filling his Tesla showrooms. Hell, if it were, they’d have to tear out all their restrooms, and put in porta-potties.

Of course, someone with such a big audience as Elon Musk calling for Stalin-like show trials has to be taken seriously. Why if Musk behaves any more sinisterly, he may as well just go ahead and get the plastic surgery to turn up the corners of his mouth. I mean, if Donald Trump can do a “Home Alone” cameo, there’s no reason Elon can’t do one for “Batman.”

Anyway, at the rate he’s going, the only advertisers that Twitter will have left, will be the MyPillow guy and a few of those fake Viagra sellers. Of course, like any right-wing lunatic, Musk will try and blame it all on the “Deep State.” Well, I got news for Elon. There is no “Deep State,” because if there were, he would have already had a fatal accident in that shiny, new Tesla of his by now.