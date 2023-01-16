Ripping the Headlines Today, 1/16/23

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news, even saying that Bed, Bath and Beyond could go bankrupt, doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon.

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Bed, Bath and Beyond could go bankrupt
Look for the stores to be renamed ‘Forever 21 Cents to the Dollar.’

Russian officials throw a tantrum after U.S diplomat calls Putin ‘small man’

Could’ve been worse; Stormy Daniels could’ve said it.

Study: People hate happy couples on social media

… Not as much as I hate them out in public.

Biden and Kishida discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security

Wouldn’t it just be way easier to put a double lock and a Ring door camera on Biden’s garage in Delaware?

Golden Globes kick off award’s season

The Golden Globes are out, and this time it has nothing to do with a JLo wardrobe malfunction.

Missouri Republicans are pushing to ban women lawmakers from wearing attire that exposes their arms

What about their Constitutional right to bare arms?!

Kanye got remarried

George Santos says they’re happy!

M&M’s release their first ever all-female character packages

And for those of you kinkier, up next S&Ms …

Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Dr. Dre

More like Dr. Dre vs. Cra Z.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is annoyed employees didn’t listen to his back-to-office request—and now he’s ordering a return

So, no more going to a barista’s house for drive up lattes?

Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil’s Congress, other sites

Or, just American tourists! You decide.

Dana White’s lack of punishment after slapping wife is a mistake

Dana White proves sometimes a slap on the face doesn’t even get you a slap on the wrist!

Mindy Kaling’s ‘Scooby-Doo!’ prequel ‘Velma’ debuts, minus Scooby

I can’t be the only thinking the theme song should be ‘Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!?’

Jim Jordan offers unreal defense of rep’s wild lunge at Matt Gaetz

… In fairness, Jordan was probably looking the other way when it happened …

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

