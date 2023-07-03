Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Supreme Court Justices Alito and Thomas.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guests are Supreme Court Justices Alito and Thomas.
JERRY
Welcome.
JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS
Do I get a free trip for doing this interview?
JUSTICE SAMUEL ALITO
Yeah. I’d like to go back to Alaska to fish.
JERRY
Tell you what. I’ll give you both a swift kick in your rear end. How’s that?
JERRY
Clarence. First question goes to you.
THOMAS
Yes, mam. Sir.
JERRY
You and Samuel over there voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer. A woman’s constitutional right to choose since 1973. These are privacy rights, not the role of government.
THOMAS
It was a no brainer. I thought to myself that I could have been aborted.
JERRY
You can blame your mother for her wrong decision.
ALITO
I, too, could have been aborted.
JERRY
You also had a stupid mother.
JERRY
The U.S. Supreme Court has changed dramatically since Justice Ginsberg passed away. It has become Ruth less.
ALITO
Yep. The Supreme Court is a conservative majority. We are going to destroy democracy as you know it.
JERRY
You’re public enema number one. But you’re not off the hook, Alito.
JERRY
You took a fishing trip to Alaska paid for by a billionaire Republican donor who had cases before the Supreme Court. And a lavish trip to Rome paid for by the University of Notre Dame. Never disclosed either.
ALITO
(uncomfortable) Aba aba aba aba.
JERRY
Same question to you, Clarence.
THOMAS
Which bribe? I mean, what are you talking about?
JERRY
Your luxury trips paid for by Republican billionaire donor Harlan Crow, and the three homes you sold to him. A coincidence he had some cases before the Supreme Court?
THOMAS
No. I take bribes from anyone. I have a lot in common with the rich and poor.
JERRY
What?
THOMAS
We both talk a lot about money.
JERRY
You were raised poor. Are against Affirmative Action that protect African Americans, so they are not put at a disadvantage or subject to discrimination. Even want to deprive them of voting rights. Did you forget where you came from?
THOMAS
I believe the best way for Blacks to get ahead is to marry wealthy White folk like I did. I’m so crazy about big booty Ginny that I tried to re-marry her, but she figured I was out for her money.
JERRY
Let’s talk about Anita Hill. She accused you of sexual harassment and innuendos when she worked for you as an attorney-advisor in 1981 at the Department of Education.
THOMAS
No comment. What happens under my robe, stays under my robe.
ALITO
Hey, Duncan. Since Clarence and I share the same brain, we’d like to sing a song together.
JERRY
Speaking of singers, what do you call Janis Joplin?
ALITO
I don’t know.
JERRY
Dead.
Alito and Thomas sing the Paul McCartney/Stevie Wonder hit Ebony and Ivory.
Ebony and ivory live together in perfect harmony,
side by side on my piano keyboard,
oh Lord, why don’t we?
JERRY
I’ve heard enough. You’re both racists.
ALITO
No way. My son can date anyone except girls with the name Rachel.
JERRY
That’s Rachel discrimination.
JERRY
Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas everyone. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
