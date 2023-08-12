Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host broadcasts live from Hollywood, in support of actors and writers on strike.

ANNOUNCER

Live from Hollywood, or from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY DUNCAN

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Not really. Today on the show my guest is my late mother Maggie Duncan.

MAGGIE DUNCAN

I love you, Jerry. Tell me that you love me back.

JERRY

Should I kill myself now or after the show?

MAGGIE

It’s up to you. I won’t say a word.

JERRY

Folks. We’re standing in the picket line in front of Paramount Studios to show our support for the screen actors and writers.

MAGGIE

You bet. 86% of actors make an average of $26,000 a year. Writers make less. That’s bupkis.

JERRY

(staring out in the crowd)

Huh?

MAGGIE

Were you listening? What are you looking at?

JERRY

Hot babes. I don’t know where to start first.

MAGGIE

Is that why you showed up?

JERRY

Yes and no.

MAGGIE

Explain, genius.

JERRY

Yes, I’m here to support everyone. And no, I’m not leaving without a date.

MAGGIE

(excited) Look. It’s Margot Robbie!

JERRY

(shouts) Barbie doll, Jerry Duncan here! I’m in love. How old are you?

MARGOT ROBBIE

I know who you are. Few women admit their age, Duncan. Few men act it.

JERRY

Can I have your phone number?

ROBBIE

I’m married, loser.

JERRY

Mean girl. Good luck in Hollywood. They’re out of plastic. The Kardashians took it all.

MAGGIE

Don’t take it personally. Your father was a loser, too. He lived at home with his family.

JERRY

Let’s move on to the TCL Chinese Theatre to see the 200 hand and footprints of movies stars.

MAGGIE

Do you have a foot fetish?

JERRY

Yes.

MAGGIE

People with foot fetishes never win.

JERRY

Why?

MAGGIE

Because they like the taste of defeat.

A writer approaches Jerry.

JERRY

Who are you?

WRITER

I’m a writer.

JERRY

And I’m the President of the United States.

JERRY

How bad is it for you?

WRITER

I’m broke. I just want a slice of the pie.

JERRY

Then go to work at Marie Callender’s. They give employee discounts.

WRITER

You don’t understand. We want residuals for shows streaming. And protection from artificial intelligence. I could be replaced.

JERRY

Artificial intelligence can’t replace human beings. It’s not designed to be useless.

WRITER

Thanks Mr. Duncan. Good to know. I feel better already.

MAGGIE

Hurry up, Jerry. We need to join the picket line at Walt Disney Studios.

JERRY

I always wanted to meet Mickey Mouse.

MAGGIE

He’s not there.

JERRY

Where is he?

MAGGIE

Mickey went into space to find Pluto.

JERRY

My mother Maggie Duncan. Stand with the screen actors and writers on strike.

Dean Kaner

The Jerry Duncan Show

(c) Dean B. Kaner