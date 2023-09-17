In Alphabetical Order How Did They Get Where They Are Ironic SNL Sketch Where Are They Now

Robert Blake

Hired a hitman to kill his wife. Because he was rumored to be so difficult all week he hosted, appeared in one only sketch–about being difficult. Turned 89 this year despite being listed in some news sources as deceased.

Gary Busey



Cracked skull from not wearing a helmet in motorcycle accident. Became a coke addict, found God and suffered a brain tumor. Male chauvinists give their perspectives on the troubles with broads. Facing numerous sexual harassment charges from a 2022 appearances and backs Trump.

James Franco



Declared himself a sex predator in 2014. Many in biz refuse to work with him. Ex-porn star sketch in 2009 later revived in 2015 by Donald Trump. Settled a $2 million sexual misconduct lawsuit for having sex with several of his students.

Rudy Giuliani



Was Trump’s lawyer then disgraced himself in 2020’s Borat coming on to a minor. Played a tour guide who ogles the Statue of Liberty. Had Law license suspended in NY and DC. Still focus of Georgia Grand Jury for election interference.

Elon Musk

Faced numerous sexual harassment charges in 2016. Solicited sketch called “Woke James Bond” that never aired. Faced numerous sexual harassment charges in 2022 and busy blowing up Twitter.

Steven Seagal



Multiple sex trafficking, harassment and rape allegations followed by numerous lawsuits. Pitched sketch idea where he played a therapist who tried to have sex with his rape victim patient. After the Ukraine-Russia War started, he went to Moscow to show his support to Putin.

O.J. Simpson



Accused of murdering his wife and her friend. On 1978 show had the first interracial same-sex kiss in TV history and later did Celebrity Battle of the Sexes & Races where black men easily beat white women. Still facing 24 impending lawsuits.

Donald Trump



29 women have accused him of sexual misconduct and rape. 2015 sketch of ex-porn stars endorsing him for presidency. Currently at 4 indictments, while running in the 2024 Presidential race.