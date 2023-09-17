Those special stars who have been less than stellar when they hosted SNL.
By Bob Eckstein
Saturday Night Live has a Five Timer Club for stars who have hosted SNL for 5 or more shows, but it’s time the iconic show also had a club for those special hosts who have gone on to make a mess of everything.
|In Alphabetical Order
|How Did They Get Where They Are
|Ironic SNL Sketch
|Where Are They Now
|Robert Blake
|Hired a hitman to kill his wife.
|Because he was rumored to be so difficult all week he hosted, appeared in one only sketch–about being difficult.
|Turned 89 this year despite being listed in some news sources as deceased.
|Gary Busey
|Cracked skull from not wearing a helmet in motorcycle accident. Became a coke addict, found God and suffered a brain tumor.
|Male chauvinists give their perspectives on the troubles with broads.
|Facing numerous sexual harassment charges from a 2022 appearances and backs Trump.
|James Franco
|Declared himself a sex predator in 2014. Many in biz refuse to work with him.
|Ex-porn star sketch in 2009 later revived in 2015 by Donald Trump.
|Settled a $2 million sexual misconduct lawsuit for having sex with several of his students.
|Rudy Giuliani
|Was Trump’s lawyer then disgraced himself in 2020’s Borat coming on to a minor.
|Played a tour guide who ogles the Statue of Liberty.
|Had Law license suspended in NY and DC. Still focus of Georgia Grand Jury for election interference.
|Elon Musk
|Faced numerous sexual harassment charges in 2016.
|Solicited sketch called “Woke James Bond” that never aired.
|Faced numerous sexual harassment charges in 2022 and busy blowing up Twitter.
|Steven Seagal
|Multiple sex trafficking, harassment and rape allegations followed by numerous lawsuits.
|Pitched sketch idea where he played a therapist who tried to have sex with his rape victim patient.
|After the Ukraine-Russia War started, he went to Moscow to show his support to Putin.
|O.J. Simpson
|Accused of murdering his wife and her friend.
|On 1978 show had the first interracial same-sex kiss in TV history and later did Celebrity Battle of the Sexes & Races where black men easily beat white women.
|Still facing 24 impending lawsuits.
|Donald Trump
|29 women have accused him of sexual misconduct and rape.
|2015 sketch of ex-porn stars endorsing him for presidency.
|Currently at 4 indictments, while running in the 2024 Presidential race.
|Ye (Kanye West)
|Condemned #MeToo movement and divorced one of the richest women in the world.
|Was only the musical guest.
|Adidas, The Gap, CAA and others drop him over his anti-Semitic rants.