[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Trump: Triumph of the MAGA Will — a movie review by Llib Epot, Conservative Capitol Correspondent.

A new documentary promoting the candidacy of former President Donald J Trump for reelection will be released to media outlets on Friday. Our Capitol correspondent previewed the 20-minute film; following is his exclusive review of “Trump: Triumph of the MAGA Will.”

The film opens with a vast audience — bigger than any audience ever before assembled — gathered before the Capitol at the eastern end of the National Mall. Soon-to-be-elected President Donald J. Trump is onstage and shaking a clenched fist at the crowd. The camera moves in and catches the noble president up close and in all his orange glory. Audio now comes up:

“I am,” thunders Trump, “your retribution!” At least three million crazed citizens cheer wildly.

The onlookers begin chanting, “Trump, Trump, Trump!”

Trump lifts his chin, looking for all the world like an orange Mussolini, another law & order paragon from the past. He lifts a finger and the huge crowd grows instantly silent.

“This nation,” says Trump gravely, “is infected, infested, and overrun with vermin from shithole countries.”

The screen then shows thousands of shrieking rodents scurrying through ratholes in an unidentified ghetto housing project. African American babies sit on the wood plank floor, eating gruel with their fingers. Hypodermic syringes and lines of dubious-looking powder litter the floor.

Focus back on Trump. “Shithole countries,” repeats the president. “Rapists, killers, miscreants, thieves, bent on poisoning our blood line and replacing us in society and at the polls. Caravans marching over our open-borders, pillaging, raping and voting…” He shakes his head sadly. “I will close the borders, shoot the immigrants in the leg, build a 50-foot wall,” he continues in a sing-song voice. “And,” he goes on, “Mexico and Western Europe and NATO will pay for it.” The crowd roars.

The crowd magically splits in two, allowing a magnificent military parade to pass through its ranks. Tanks, cannon, missiles, are proudly displayed by losers, suckers, and other military types.

Abruptly the gigantic crowd starts chanting, “Hang Mike Pence, Hang MIke Pence, Hang Mike…” On stage, Trump grins broadly and nods his head in approval.

Closeup on the crowd: they are all clad in brown shirts, with Trumpian extra-long red silk ties, and jackboots, and are clutching AR-15s. As a group, they spontaneously lift their right arms in salute.

Next, the camera pans over the national landmarks,: the Trump Monument, the Trump Ellipse, the Trump Memorial, the Trumpsonian Institution, the Trump National Cathedral, the Trump Museum, and Trump’s Theater.

Across the crowded grounds, vendors sell signature Trump merchandise, including Trump t-shirts, slabs of Trump BBQ ribs, Trump lemonade, and on and on. A good time is had by all.

Toward the end of the film, the camera flashes on a cluster of scaffolds, with corpses slowly twisting in the wind. One of the victims wears a military uniform and another a dress. Emerging on the screen in large red letters is the phrase, “Retribution: Count on it!”

The film ends with a closeup of the now and future president, lifting his fist and shaking it again. A web site appears on-screen to provide access for making a love offering to the Trump PAC.

Screen fades to black.

Credits roll, indicating that “Trump: Triumph of the MAGA Will” was produced by the Heritage Foundation and directed by acclaimed director 121-year-old Leni Riefenstahl.