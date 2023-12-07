Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. My guest today is Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson from the great state of Louisiana.
JERRY
Hi Gomer.
CONGRESSMAN MIKE JOHNSON
My name is Mike, Mr. Duncan.
JERRY
You and I have something in common. We both live under a rock.
MIKE
Golly! Shazam!
JERRY
You’re 51 years old. A member of the House since 2016.
MIKE
And a proud redneck.
JERRY
Mikey. What does it say on the back of every LSU diploma?
MIKE
Don’t know.
JERRY
Will Work For Food.
MIKE
I love a work ethic.
JERRY
I’m here to tell the American people the truth. You’re a Trump apologist.
MIKE
Save me, Jesus. If that doesn’t work, Moses.
JERRY
Not even they can save you. You’re pathetic.
MIKE
You hurt my feelings, Mr. Duncan. I feel worse than when my first cousin broke off our engagement.
JERRY
Oh, it gets worse. For starters, you were an unplanned pregnancy when your parents were teenagers.
MIKE
I know. My mom explained to me when I got older how Burger King knocked up Dairy Queen. He forgot to wrap his whopper.
MIKE
Heck. They got divorced anyway.
JERRY
You’re an active member of the Christian Right. Support bills to institute a nationwide ban on abortion. Against homosexuality. Tried to get prayer in public schools. Believe in the Great Replacement Theory by spreading hatred that minorities are going to be the majority in the United States.
MIKE
Let me stop you there. You realize Mexico won’t have an Olympic team, because everybody that can run, jump, and swim are already in the U.S. Not fair to Mexico.
JERRY
You’re prejudice.
MIKE
If I’m too open-minded, my brains will fallout. Louisianans worry about that because we all have the same DNA.
JERRY
In 2020, you contested the results of the presidential election. Involved with allegations the voting machines were rigged. Claimed massive election fraud.
MIKE
Yep.
JERRY
Venezuelan software corrupted the machines with votes for Biden?
MIKE
Yes sir. Just ask a vaccinated person and an unvaccinated person who won the 2020 election. They’ll tell you.
JERRY
Here’s the worst of your convoluted logic. You’re against climate change science, because you say wind and solar energy cause depression and cognitive dysfunction.
MIKE
There can’t be climate change. Otherwise, dinosaurs wouldn’t have accompanied Noah on his Ark. It says so in the Book of Ridiculous. Read the Bible.
JERRY
Knock, knock.
MIKE
Who’s there?
JERRY
Forget.
MIKE
Forget who?
JERRY
Forget you! Speaker Mike Johnson everyone. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
