Donald Trump, Queen for a Day!

Trump wants to be “Dictator” but don’t worry, just for one day! Next, maybe he’ll be “Queen for a Day!”

Trump says he’ll only be a Dictator for a day – but there are so many more days in a Presidential Term, so I immediately signed up for ‘Costumes & Props’!

I’ll spare you the names of the world’s notorious Dictators as you know who they are & their rap sheets & that’s a good thing because we don’t need another one!

But Trump said, ‘Just 1 day’ – so we’ll just have to find out on Election Day who wouldn’t mind giving him his little request on his first day!

DAY TWO

He won’t be a Dictator anymore – he’ll be QUEEN FOR A DAY!

DAY THREE

He’ll be A SINGER!

Trump sings

“What a difference a day makes, twenty-four little hours…” Hit song by THE Dinah Washington

DAY FOUR

He’ll be THE VILLAGE IDIOT!

Trump idiot

DAY FIVE

He’ll be A FARMER!

Trump farmer

DAY SIX

He’ll be A PREACHER!

Trump preacher, Queen for a Day

DAY SEVEN

He’ll be A METAMUCIL SPOKESPERSON!

Trump depressed

DAY EIGHT

He’ll be A POSTAGE STAMP MODEL!

Trump mug shot stamp

And, DAY NINE… PRISONER FOR LIFE! **

Trump prisoner, Queen for a Day

** if not sooner!

Marilyn Sands
