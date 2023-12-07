Trump wants to be “Dictator” but don’t worry, just for one day! Next, maybe he’ll be “Queen for a Day!”

Trump says he’ll only be a Dictator for a day – but there are so many more days in a Presidential Term, so I immediately signed up for ‘Costumes & Props’!

I’ll spare you the names of the world’s notorious Dictators as you know who they are & their rap sheets & that’s a good thing because we don’t need another one!

But Trump said, ‘Just 1 day’ – so we’ll just have to find out on Election Day who wouldn’t mind giving him his little request on his first day!

DAY TWO

He won’t be a Dictator anymore – he’ll be QUEEN FOR A DAY!

DAY THREE

He’ll be A SINGER!

“What a difference a day makes, twenty-four little hours…” Hit song by THE Dinah Washington

DAY FOUR

He’ll be THE VILLAGE IDIOT!

DAY FIVE

He’ll be A FARMER!

DAY SIX

He’ll be A PREACHER!

DAY SEVEN

He’ll be A METAMUCIL SPOKESPERSON!

DAY EIGHT

He’ll be A POSTAGE STAMP MODEL!

And, DAY NINE… PRISONER FOR LIFE! **

** if not sooner!