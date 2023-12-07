Trump wants to be “Dictator” but don’t worry, just for one day! Next, maybe he’ll be “Queen for a Day!”
Trump says he’ll only be a Dictator for a day – but there are so many more days in a Presidential Term, so I immediately signed up for ‘Costumes & Props’!
I’ll spare you the names of the world’s notorious Dictators as you know who they are & their rap sheets & that’s a good thing because we don’t need another one!
But Trump said, ‘Just 1 day’ – so we’ll just have to find out on Election Day who wouldn’t mind giving him his little request on his first day!
DAY TWO
He won’t be a Dictator anymore – he’ll be QUEEN FOR A DAY!
DAY THREE
He’ll be A SINGER!
“What a difference a day makes, twenty-four little hours…” Hit song by THE Dinah Washington
DAY FOUR
He’ll be THE VILLAGE IDIOT!
DAY FIVE
He’ll be A FARMER!
DAY SIX
He’ll be A PREACHER!
DAY SEVEN
He’ll be A METAMUCIL SPOKESPERSON!
DAY EIGHT
He’ll be A POSTAGE STAMP MODEL!
And, DAY NINE… PRISONER FOR LIFE! **
** if not sooner!
- Donald Trump, Queen for a Day! - December 7, 2023
- Kringle Thinks He’s Single & Unwraps His Dating Profile: ‘MUST LOVE DEER!’ - November 29, 2023
- Everybody in this Movie is Dead! - November 14, 2023