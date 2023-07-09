Analyzing Pinocchio, Woodn’t You?

Analyzing Pinocchio: Losing his cred as the biggest liar, Pinocchio lies down on the shrink’s couch!

Listen in to the soul-searching session analyzing Pinocchio led by Dr. Gotwood:

DR. GOTWOOD

What brings you in today?

PINOCCHIO

Other than a frigin’ splinter?

DR. GOTWOOD

No, in your head.

PINOCCHIO

I lost my standing.

DR. GOTWOOD

Your ego is crushed?

PINOCCHIO

There’s someone who lies more than me & his nose didn’t change one bit!

DR. GOTWOOD

For some people, it’s not always the nose.

PINOCCHIO (looks down)

Just my luck!

DR. GOTWOOD

Forget about your nose & tell me why you want to be ‘a real boy’.

PINOCCHIO

I can’t feel a damn thing!

DR. GOTWOOD

Uh huh.

PINOCCHIO

When Geppeto, my father had me rub up against his new puppet – we made fire & I lost a toe!

DR. GOTWOOD

Ever think of running away?

PINOCCHIO

It’s in my book!

DR. GOTWOOD

I don’t want to buy it, you idiot! Tell me about it at $100 an hour!

PINOCCHIO

Have you ever heard Trump lie?

DR. GOTWOOD

Like other Shrinks, I can’t comment on him because he’s not my patient.

PINOCCHIO

Damn! You guys could’ve saved the world years of angst & reading Marilyn Sands frigin’ articles!

DR. GOTWOOD

Then I wouldn’t have patients like you who think they have a cricket on their shoulder!

PINOCCHIO

Jiminy happens to be on his way to Mar-a-Lago.

DR. GOTWOOD

Waste of time – Donald Trump will never have a conscience!

PINOCCHIO

No, not for him – Jiminy wants to shame Melania for…

DR. GOTWOOD

For what? For what?

PINOCCHIO

Marilyn Sands has a ‘Top Ten’ of those coming & she won’t give it up – even if you got wood!

DR. GOTWOOD

We’ll see – she comes in on Thursday!