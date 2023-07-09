Analyzing Pinocchio, Woodn’t You?

Analyzing Pinocchio: Losing his cred as the biggest liar, Pinocchio lies down on the shrink’s couch!
Listen in to the soul-searching session analyzing Pinocchio led by Dr. Gotwood:
DR. GOTWOOD
What brings you in today?
PINOCCHIO
Other than a frigin’ splinter?
DR. GOTWOOD
No, in your head.
PINOCCHIO
I lost my standing.
DR. GOTWOOD
Your ego is crushed?
PINOCCHIO
There’s someone who lies more than me & his nose didn’t change one bit!
DR. GOTWOOD
For some people, it’s not always the nose.
PINOCCHIO (looks down)
Just my luck!
DR. GOTWOOD
Forget about your nose & tell me why you want to be ‘a real boy’.
PINOCCHIO
I can’t feel a damn thing!
DR. GOTWOOD
Uh huh.
PINOCCHIO
When Geppeto, my father had me rub up against his new puppet – we made fire & I lost a toe!
DR. GOTWOOD
Ever think of running away?
PINOCCHIO
It’s in my book!
DR. GOTWOOD
I don’t want to buy it, you idiot! Tell me about it at $100 an hour!
PINOCCHIO
Have you ever heard Trump lie?
DR. GOTWOOD
Like other Shrinks, I can’t comment on him because he’s not my patient.
PINOCCHIO
Damn! You guys could’ve saved the world years of angst & reading Marilyn Sands frigin’ articles!
DR. GOTWOOD
Then I wouldn’t have patients like you who think they have a cricket on their shoulder!
PINOCCHIO
Jiminy happens to be on his way to Mar-a-Lago.
DR. GOTWOOD
Waste of time – Donald Trump will never have a conscience!
PINOCCHIO
No, not for him – Jiminy wants to shame Melania for…
DR. GOTWOOD
For what? For what?
PINOCCHIO
Marilyn Sands has a ‘Top Ten’ of those coming & she won’t give it up – even if you got wood!
DR. GOTWOOD
We’ll see – she comes in on Thursday!
