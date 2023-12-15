Wherein our intrepid talk radio host lands a hard-to-get guest this time of year for the Santa Claus interview.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today I’ve landed the man of the hour for our Santa Claus interview. Good morning, Santa.
My mother told me not to talk to strangers.
JERRY
I’m not a stranger. I’m your friend. At least I thought I was.
SANTA
What do you mean?
JERRY
For the last five years, you’ve put a piece of coal in my Christmas stocking. What about a present this year?
SANTA
Ho ho ho.
JERRY
That would be nice, Santa. Will Stormy Daniels fit down my chimney?
SANTA
Be patient, Duncan. I can’t decide if you’ve been naughty or nice. Besides, I have lots of packages to deliver to kids. The elves are working overtime at $22 an hour to finish making toys. I’m actually losing money.
JERRY
Quit complaining. You save money parking your sleigh and nine reindeer. It’s on the house.
JERRY
Santa Claus has been around for centuries. I mean way, way back.
SANTA
Yep.
JERRY
You fellas all look alike. Chubby with a white beard, red coat and trousers. Red hat trimmed with white fur. Heavy black boots and a matching belt. It’s crazy that you can get down any chimney.
SANTA
I’ll do anything for cookies and milk waiting for me on Christmas Eve. My belly is so bloated at the end of the run, I need to be removed from my sleigh by a crane.
JERRY
No wonder Mrs. Claus told me she wants a divorce.
JERRY
What’s red and white, red and white, red and white?
SANTA
No clue.
JERRY
Santa rolling down a hill.
SANTA
That would be funny if it wasn’t true. All I know is on Christmas Day, I’m going to enjoy a smoke and glass of red wine.
JERRY
Is it Merlot?
SANTA
Hell, no. I stole a bottle from some drunk while he was sleeping in the park.
JERY
Speaking of drinking. I understand Rudolph the red-nose reindeer is your designated driver.
SANTA
Old news. The son of a bitch fell asleep on a trial run the other night. We ended up in a ditch.
JERRY
Hold on. My mother Maggie Duncan from heaven wants to join the conversation.
SANTA
The more the merrier.
MAGGIE DUNCAN
Hi Jerry and Santa.
JERRY
What’s up?
MAGGIE
I want to ask Santa for a favor.
SANTA
Anything your heart desires. Ho ho ho.
MAGGIE
I’m learning how to dance and rap. Which one of your reindeer has the best moves?
SANTA
Dancer.
MAGGIE
Good. Here’s the skinny.
MAGGIE
(rapping) T’was the night before Christmas and all through the house. Hold it now! Wait, hold it. That’s played out. Every year just about this time, I celebrate Christmas with a rhyme. Gonna shake it, bake it, gonna make it good. Gonna rock, shock, click it through the hood.
SANTA
(feels the vibe) Yo. Keepin it real.
JERRY
And Santa shook when he laughed like a bowl full of jelly. See you tomorrow everyone.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Santa Claus - December 15, 2023
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson - December 7, 2023
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Chow Mein in Wasilla, Alaska - December 2, 2023