The Jerry Duncan Show New Year’s Eve Party 2020

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host hosts a New Year’s Eve Party with special guests!
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good evening listeners nationwide. Is it a good evening? We’ll soon find out. Tonight we are celebrating my New Year’s Eve Party with some special guests.
Hi Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez
CONGRESSWOMAN ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ
Eres una cara de idiota.
JERRY
An idiot. Right?
OCASIO-CORTEZ
Close. You are a jerk face.
JERRY
That’s pretty low. Something must be bothering you.
OCASIO-CORTEZ
Damn straight. Turtle Mitch McConnell went on a feeding frenzy and ate all the lettuce in the salad bar. Now I’m stuck with a bunch of cherry tomatoes and olive pits.
JERRY
I’ll straighten him out. He’s toast.
OCASIO-CORTEZ
Speaking of which. I always wondered. Bread goes in. Toast comes out. But where does the bread go?
JERRY
No wonder blondes are telling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jokes.
ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM BARR
Hello, Mr. Duncan. Just wanted to let you know I’m deporting Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez after your party.
OCASIO-CORTEZ
What?! I hope you’re not allergic to nuts, because you’ll be swallowing your pair if you come near me.
SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR
I couldn’t help overhearing what you said to Attorney General Barr. That’s no way for a lady to talk. Not in Minnesota.
OCASIO-CORTEZ
Hey, Miss Budinski. What’s the only thing that grows in Minnesota?
KLOBUCHAR
Corn?
OCASIO-CORTEZ
The swelling from your head that’s gonna be jacked by one of my hommies.
KLOBUCHAR
My apologies, Baby One Punch.
SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL
I have a beef, Duncan. You ran out of lettuce.
JERRY
I have a beef, too. You’re ugly.
MCCONNELL
Why? Just because I won’t allow a fair Senate Impeachment Trial against Trump?
JERRY
No. Because you’re the only person I know who went through The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland and came out with a job application.
JERRY
Lookie here. It’s Vice President Joe Biden.
VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
Duncan. Democrats have to take back the Senate. Turtle McConnell needs to retire to his pond in Kentucky.
MCCONNELL
I can’t. I’m a shellebrity.
BIDEN
Gridlock will not magically disappear as long as Mitch McConnell is Senate Majority Leader.
MCCONNELL
You’re so old, your birthday cake looks like a prairie fire. I’m outta here.
BIDEN
Good riddance.
JERRY
Why it’s Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG
Hi Jerry. Hi Joe.
BIDEN
Did you get a driver’s license? Is that why you’re here?
BUTTIGIEG
I’m not a teenager. I’m going to be the next president of the United States.
JERRY
How can you be? Nobody can pronounce your last name.
BIDEN
I can pronounce it.
JERRY
Prove it.
BIDEN
Okay. Butt kick. Kick butt?
BUTTIGIEG
No.
BIDEN
Butting heads?
BUTTIGIEG
C’mon. One last try.
BIDEN
Booty call.
BUTTIGIEG
Not even close.
BIDEN
My memory is bad.
JERRY
How bad is it?
BIDEN
How bad is what?
JERRY
Good grief. Happy New Year everyone.
Dean Kaner
Latest posts by Dean Kaner (see all)
- The Jerry Duncan Show New Year’s Eve Party 2020 - December 27, 2019
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Governor Nikki Haley - December 22, 2019
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews the Manchurian Candidate - December 15, 2019