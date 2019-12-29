Pompeo Leaving Pompeii!

You’ve heard of the ancient eruption burying Pompeii. It seems that these are “The Last Days of Pompeo!”
In the year AD 79, Mount Vesuvius erupted in fine-grained volcanic ash & buried Pompeii – but one guy got out & told his story…
TODAY – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doesn’t want it to look like he’s jumping ship – but, it does look like he already ordered a Wet Suit!
Yes, even though Mr. P has skirted the issue from time to time; it seems these are indeed The Last Days of Pompeo!
With Trump’s Impeachment done & done & his Trial a gleam in Nancy Pelosi’s eye; there’s seismic activity in Pompeo’s Day Planner & the makings of the smoothest exit so far!
‘A 2020 Senate Seat in far-off Kansas is a good hide-away for a start’ he mused on Fox News.
‘Subpoena deadlines could never backfire if the Corn stays as high as an elephant’s eye’!
‘Hide? With your girth – don’t you think you’re an easy target’? Chris Wallace asked snarkily.
‘It’s a bullet proof vest! But yes, I do love to eat – countries would be offended if I didn’t eat’!
‘My loyalty for Trump works up to a point’ explained Mike to his Mrs. at home.
‘Moving again‘? She whined.
‘It’ll blow over, you’ll see – you don’t want to visit me & Michael Cohen, do you’?
‘Are you sure you covered yourself’?
‘Honey, I was 1st in my class at West Point – I have a Golden Ticket’!
‘Oh yeah – well, you didn’t take the Trash out yet’!
‘But, you’re so good at it’!
‘No, I can’t leave Melania alone here for the fall’, she pleaded.
‘She’ll be just fine, dear – I heard the Witness Protection Program has a Gucci Store’!
Marilyn Sands
