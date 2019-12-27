Trump’s Version of Sinatra’s ‘My Way’

President rewrites Sinatra’s “My Way,” says it’s the “best version ever!”

They think the end is near

And that I face the final curtain.

My base, I’ll say it clear

He’ll save my case, of Barr I’m certain.

I’ve lived a lie that’s full.

I’ve cheated hundreds of their fair pay.

Money, I’ve squandered this

And did it my way.

Regrets, not even few,

Groped more women than I could mention

I did what I wanted to

The Christian Right gave me redemption.

I planned each charted course

Each hidden step along crime’s byway.

To cheat and then divorce

I did it my way.

Yes, there were times that no one knew

I borrowed money that I blew.

But through it all I had no doubt

I’d bite the law and spit it out.

With Jeff as pals, and younger gals

We did it my way.

Not moved when children cried,

I felt a thrill at others losing

And now I say with pride

I find it all so amusing.

To think I did all that

And may I say – not in a shy way

Oh no, oh no, not me

I did it my way

For what then am I, what have I got

If not myself, and all I’ve bought

As all my tweets and voice reveals

It’s just the words a racist feels.

The record shows, I took the blows

And did it my way.

Yes, it was my way.