Trump’s Version of Sinatra’s ‘My Way’

President rewrites Sinatra’s “My Way,” says it’s the “best version ever!”
They think the end is near
And that I face the final curtain.
My base, I’ll say it clear
He’ll save my case, of Barr I’m certain.
I’ve lived a lie that’s full.
I’ve cheated hundreds of their fair pay.
Money, I’ve squandered this
And did it my way.
Regrets, not even few,
Groped more women than I could mention
I did what I wanted to
The Christian Right gave me redemption.
I planned each charted course
Each hidden step along crime’s byway.
To cheat and then divorce
I did it my way.
Yes, there were times that no one knew
I borrowed money that I blew.
But through it all I had no doubt
I’d bite the law and spit it out.
With Jeff as pals, and younger gals
We did it my way.
Not moved when children cried,
I felt a thrill at others losing
And now I say with pride
I find it all so amusing.
To think I did all that
And may I say – not in a shy way
Oh no, oh no, not me
I did it my way
For what then am I, what have I got
If not myself, and all I’ve bought
As all my tweets and voice reveals
It’s just the words a racist feels.
The record shows, I took the blows
And did it my way.
Yes, it was my way.
Diane de Anda
