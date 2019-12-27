Trump’s Version of Sinatra’s ‘My Way’

,

President rewrites Sinatra’s “My Way,” says it’s the “best version ever!”

Frank Sinatra, My WayThey think the end is near
And that I face the final curtain.
My base, I’ll say it clear
He’ll save my case, of Barr I’m certain.

I’ve lived a lie that’s full.
I’ve cheated hundreds of their fair pay.
Money, I’ve squandered this
And did it my way.

Regrets, not even few,
Groped more women than I could mention
I did what I wanted to
The Christian Right gave me redemption.

I planned each charted course
Each hidden step along crime’s byway.
To cheat and then divorce
I did it my way.

Yes, there were times that no one knew
I borrowed money that I blew.
But through it all I had no doubt
I’d bite the law and spit it out.
With Jeff as pals, and younger gals
We did it my way.

Not moved when children cried,
I felt a thrill at others losing
And now I say with pride
I find it all so amusing.

To think I did all that
And may I say – not in a shy way
Oh no, oh no, not me
I did it my way

For what then am I, what have I got
If not myself, and all I’ve bought
As all my tweets and voice reveals
It’s just the words a racist feels.
The record shows, I took the blows
And did it my way.

Yes, it was my way.

The following two tabs change content below.
Diane de Anda

Diane de Anda

Diane de Anda is a third generation Latina and retired UCLA professor. Tired of cranking out technical articles in a "publish or perish" atmosphere, she now spends most of her time writing adult fiction, children's books, parody, and satire. Her weapon of choice is the limerick, aimed with humor and a touch of malice at society's icons, celebrities, politicians, and other irritating folk.
Diane de Anda

Latest posts by Diane de Anda (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share