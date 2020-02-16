The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Trumpsters Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guests are Trumpsters Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd.
JERRY
Good morning, Looney Tunes.
ELMER FUDD
Gweat gwasshoppers! I’m weally on The Jerry Duncan Show!
YOSEMITE SAM
I’m the meanest, toughest hombre that’s ever crossed the Rio Grande. And I ain’t namby-bamby! Don’t insult my president, Duncan.
JERRY
Yosemite. You’re a Trump supporter. Even campaigning for him.
YOSEMITE
I have a huge following called Rubes for Boobs. We support Republican candidates runnin in the 2020 election. Last night, we all went huntin for rabbits. Didn’t bag one. Shucks, I was dyin for some rabbit stew.
ELMER
Did you say wabbits? You should of invited me. Wabbits wuv carrots. That’s how you find em, Yosemite.
JERRY
I disagree, but I respect your right to be stupid.
ELMER
Shhh! Be vewy, vewy quiet! I’m hunting cwazy people today. You better wun, Duncan.
JERRY
Yosemite. I’m curious. Why did you grow a moustache?
ELMER
I know. Because he wanted to wook wike his mother.
YOSEMITE
I’ll blast your head off for saying that Fuddy.
ELMER
Sowy. Huh-huh-huh-huh.
YOSEMITE
Fudd and me are campaigning door to door for Trump. We want to reach the high school dropouts. He promises to give them Walmart greeter jobs. Let’s Make America Great Again in 2020.
JERRY
What does a dropout and an unvaccinated child have in common?
YOSEMITE
How would I know?
JERRY
They never get past the fourth grade.
Sam pulls out a pistol and fires.
YOSEMITE
All right wise guy. Dance!
Fires the gun again.
YOSEMITE
Dance for your supper!
JERRY
Okay. But don’t have a meltdown. I have two left feet.
The studio door bursts open. Bugs Bunny enters.
BUGS BUNNY
Ehhh. What’s up, Doc?
JERRY
Trump got impeached by the House.
BUGS
That’s cool. Hey, Yosemite. If nothing goes right, try going left.
YOSEMITE
You mean Bernie Sanders?!
ELMER
Kiww da wabbit!
JERRY
Not in my studio. You two morons have two minutes to make your case to re-elect Trump.
YOSEMITE
All right. All right. Don’t rush me, cause I’m thinkin. And my head hurts.
ELMER
The Twumpster doesn’t wike cwitters.
YOSEMITE
He don’t even like dogs.
JERRY
I’m suspicious of people who don’t like dogs. But I totally trust a dog when it doesn’t like a person.
ELMER
Huh-huh-huh-huh.
YOSEMITE
People is workin. The economy boomin.
JERRY
A 23 trillion dollar deficit, you John Bolton look alike. Most of it since Trump became president.
ELMER
He has the sowution. Cut entitlements. No more medicare and social secuwity.
YOSEMITE
Let the seniors eat cake.
ELMER
And wabbits.
JERRY
That’s cruel even for a Republican.
LMER
Welcome to Twump’s Amewica.
JERRY
See you tomorrow.
