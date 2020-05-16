[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Investigation: Why was Global Pandemic Named After Mexican Beer?

,

Slobovian President hints at collusion in viral Mexican beer scandal.

Part of the series, Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

Slobovian Peoples Independent Quasi-Republic president Irk Krudhbo has demanded that the United Nations investigate why the Global Pandemic known as the “Corona Virus” was named after the best-selling Mexican beer.

Mexican beerMr.Krudhbo hinted at collusion. He stated that there is a question as to an exchange of monies between the brewers of Corona Beer and the World Health Organization.

Mr.Krudhbo stated, “I want to know why this disease could not have been called the Bud Light Virus or the Miller High Life Virus or the Pabst Blue Ribbon Virus.”

He also stated that the best-selling Slobovian beers Pukkke and Rhatzpisse would have been interested in bidding for the virus branding.

Mr.Krudhbo stated that there has been a protest movement in Slobovia against the so called Corona Virus.

“The people of Slobovia refuse to recognize this farce and therefore there have been no reported cases of this socalled beer virus,” he stated.

He said that there have been several thousand deaths in Slobovia from the Unknown Comic Virus and thousands more from the Baileys of Balboa Flu.

Ted Holland
Latest posts by Ted Holland (see all)
