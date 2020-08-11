Ripping the Headlines Today, 8/11/20

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Kanye West interrupts Taylor Swift's acceptance of the award for Best Female Video

Challenges argue Kanye West filed petitions late, should be barred from Wisconsin Presidential ballot

… at the very least, Taylor Swift should show up and say Beyoncé would be way better choice.

Quebec can now host music festivals with an audience capacity of 250 people

So, a normal Nickleback concert.

KW Miller a Republican candidate for Congress said on Twitter Trump looks manly in a mask

Dude, it’s Twitter not Grindr.

NBA reportedly spent $150 million for setup inside Orlando bubble

In fact, the bubble is so strict it’s kept players safe from both the coronavirus and the Kardashian women.

Biden goes bike riding in Delaware

So, Biden rode a bike and unlike the last thing Trump rode didn’t have to pay it 130,000 dollars to deny it.

The ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise got many dinosaurs wrong

… well, if you trust Larry King’s memory…

Happy 94th birthday, Tony Bennett

2020, keep your hands off him.

Trump on accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell: “I wish her well”

Well, I guess when it comes to child sex trafficking there are good people on both sides.

Google will reportedly extend its coronavirus work-from-home order to summer 2021

It’s true. I Googled it.

The US-Canada border is expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until at least August 21st

Damn, Canadians will do anything to stop the return of Justin Bieber and Ted Cruz.

Britney Spears says she got “carried away” after debuting head-to-toe henna tattoos

Oooops, I did it again… and again…. and again… and again…

Trump mispronounces Yosemite as “Yo-Semites” and Thailand as “Thighland” at White House events

If Trump can’t pronounce Thailand and Yosemite, let’s hope he never has to read a statement about the country Niger.

Why Jay Cutler really deleted Instagram after Kristin Cavallari reunited with Stephen Colletti

Uh, because unlike Cutler, Colletti knows how to complete a pass…

New York State AG Letitia James charges the NRA with corruption

… they have my “thoughts and prayers…”

Paul Lander
Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share