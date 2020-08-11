Text Messaging G-d: Who Knew He Didn’t Like Emojis?

A satirical peek at my text messaging convo with the Man Upstairs about the Man in the White House who carries a Bible as far as across the street!
ME
It’s me again.
G-d
Not another Trump joke, please!
ME
No, I need to apologize! Trump’s smearing Biden, using your name in vain & sort of foaming at the mouth!
G-d
That’s theatrical – I give him that!
ME
He said, Biden is against you – he’s gone bat sh_ _ crazy!
G-d
Dear, it’s all in the plan.
ME
You mean you want us to learn from it & then appreciate our wonderful country when he’s gone?
G-d
I don’t like to be so obvious about my work – but you’ve almost had enough.
ME
And, there’s this other thing…
G-d
Wear a Mask!
ME
On behalf of, well… most Americans; we want answers.
G-d
It’s not my department.
ME
Well then – how about the Election. Could you?
G-d
Marilyn, I’m surprised you’re asking – you know I can’t do anything about Jock Itch or the Post Office!
ME
What about the timing of the Vaccine? Before the Election?
G-d
If I could – I wouldn’t give him the satisfaction… but I can’t – so, all I can say is – ‘Take the 2nd Batch’!
ME
I thought you said it’s not your department.
G-d
I move in mysterious ways.
ME
Well, you know – I’m unable to get Escargot, Pate or Twinkies!
G-d
I don’t take responsibility!
ME
You know, Trump says the world is in a very angry place!
G-d
It never reached my desk!
ME
But he says everything’s under control!
G-d
Nobody gives me credit.
ME
Do you know we can’t even pray in church – we have to do it at home!
G-d
I did that!
ME
Oh no – not another one!
