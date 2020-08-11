If we get another four years of Gargamel, we’re all smurfed: Vote Smurf!

I’ll start by smurfing the obvious: Gargamel is a danger to not only Smurf Village, but to our civilization as a whole and to the world we cherish.

When I head into the voting booth this November, I will be voting Team Smurf straight down the ballot. However, I’m reminded that four years ago, when a similar choice was offered, 12 percent of Smurfs who voted for Brainy Smurf in the Smurf-ocratic primary ended up voting for Gargamel in the general election.

They said that Gargamel would “smurf up the system.” Well, they were right… the system is completely smurfed.

And still, even after all the pain and destruction that Gargamel has smurfed on Smurf Village, today I read that only a small majority of Brainy Smurf voters say they will definitely support the presumptive nominee, Papa Smurf, in the 2020 election.

I even saw #NeverPapa trending on Smurfer. Honestly, what the smurf is wrong with you smurfs?!

Look, I get that Smurfette wasn’t your top choice in 2016 — even though she was clearly the better Smurf and a lot of you were just angry she had different smurf parts than you — but, we are talking about smurfing Gargamel here!

Do you really want to smurf through another four years of huge handouts to Smurf Street and big Smurf-orations? How about another four years of stacking the Smurf Court with dangerously unqualified Smurf-servatives? And, smurfing Smurf Force?! I mean, come on!

This is a president who put his cat in charge of Health and Smurf services, for smurf’s sake. Seriously, that’s like putting a cat in charge of Health and Smurf services! There is no better analogy I can give you. The guy is pure evil.