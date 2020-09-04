The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews a Trump Voter

,

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews a Trump voter from the swing state of Wisconsin.

trump voter
Trump voter.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Hilda Swanson, an elderly Trump voter from the swing state of Wisconsin.

JERRY

Good morning, Hilda.

HILDA SWANSON

Excuse me. I need to put my teeth back in my mouth.

JERRY

I would hope so. This isn’t a Trump rally. Hilda, do you know the difference between Elvis and a literate Donald Trump supporter?

HILDA

No.

JERRY

Elvis has been sighted.

HILDA

Duncan. The King faked his death because he was in the FBI. I think Elvis is that James Comey fella.

JERRY

You believe in conspiracies.

HILDA

Yep. That’s what I admire about our president. He pulls a bunch of them out of his ass. The other day he said Kamala Harris was an anchor baby.

JERRY

No. She was born in Oakland, California. And I don’t think you know what an anchor baby is.

HILDA

Sure I do. They’re porky bambinos who can’t move their feet.

JERRY

You’re the typical Trump supporter. Very condescending and not charitable to others.

HILDA

Untrue. A charity organization called last week and asked me if I had any clothing for the starving. I replied, “Anyone that fits in my clothing isn’t starving.” That’s using the old noggin. Right, Duncan?

JERRY

Tell me why the Trumpster deserves another 4 years as president.

HILDA

Because I got a stimulus check for $1,200. Nobody ever gave me free money. I’ve been strapped  for cash my entire life.

JERRY

Then you’re fighting for the wrong party.

HILDA

I got gas today for $1.39. Unfortunately, it was at Taco Bell.

JERRY

You see, Trump is a carnival barker. You are barely making ends meet. Your Medicare supplemental and prescription drugs are not affortable. You live in a trailer.

HILDA

I don’t live in a trailer.

JERRY

Sorry. I assumed.

HILDA

Just kidding! I do.

JERRY

That’s good. You can entertain yourself for more than 15 minutes with a fly swatter.

HILDA

Naw. I keep a can of Raid on the kitchen table. I also need it to defend myself from illegal aliens. Trump said caravans with brown skin people are coming over the southern border to harm us.

JERRY

But you live closer to the Canadian border.

HILDA

Yep. I always try to take the high road, but sometimes I just want to take a detour and run over your ass. I’m not going to sit idle and watch Joe Biden win this November. Back to the days of the Obama-Biden era of overreaching Big Government.

JERRY

Think about what you just said, because it is the Republican lie. President Obama brought America out of a recession caused by President George W. Bush and the Republicans. He put America back to work. We had a surplus when Obama left office. And affordable health care. The world looked up to us.

HILDA

You’re trying to scare me, Duncan. Do you think we need to hide money from Republicans?

JERRY

Absolutely. I suggest putting it in science books. They’ll never look there.

HILDA

Why?

JERRY

We can give the money back to the middle class and poor. It was stolen in the reform package signed by Trump that favored the rich. And with that extra money, we an end the Coronavirus.

HILDA

Trump said the Coronavirus disappeared.

JERRY

And so did 187,000 American lives. See you tomorrow everyone.

 

The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner

Dean Kaner
Latest posts by Dean Kaner (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share