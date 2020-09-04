Here Lies Kellyanne Conway & Husband George, Part 2

A mixed marriage or Yin & Yang, Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway & husband George lie motionless in their bed. Let’s listen in: Part 2.

Let’s listen in again to these contradictory two, Kellyanne Conway & her husband who suddenly announced their leave of absence from the political scene to make peace with their kids & train their dog to do its business directly into a plastic bag!

GEORGE CONWAY

Kel, are we gonna get it on or what?

KELLYANNE CONWAY

Let’s say you’ve got a better chance tonight than you did last night!

GEORGE

Oh, you’re weakening! Goodie, Goodie!

KELLYANNE

Not really. Remember when I said the election’s in the bag?

GEORGE

Donnie’s shooting himself in the gonads again, isn’t he?

KELLYANNE

Yeah, even Putin said WTF!

GEORGE

You mean we don’t have to worry about Russian interfering?

KELLYANNE

Duh – not if everybody votes twice!

GEORGE

Heard he’s not taking any chances – Godzilla & the Lock Ness Monster November 2nd!

GEORGE

I don’t get it – he thinks he’s not President yet, it’s 2016 & he’s test driving Escalators!

GEORGE

You up for some canoodling?

KELLYANNE

Are you ever gonna fix that thing…4 kids, you know!

GEORGE

You mean the Washer – waiting for parts!

KELLYANNE

No, this doesn’t have any parts.

GEORGE

Then how about going to ‘Bowling Green‘ Lanes – I got my own shoes!

KELLYANNE

Stop making those jokes about me – I was in ‘spin mode’! Besides, these readers can’t remember all my old lies – I’ve got newer ones!

GEORGE

Ha ha! Well, at least you gave me a laugh – tomorrow I’ll try to kiss you on the neck & see if that leads anywhere.

KELLYANNE

Oh no – my neck got me in trouble 4 times – try my elbow!