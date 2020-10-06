Ripping the Headlines Today, 10/6/20

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Spinal Tap
Spinal Tap to help Dems.

Spinal Tap to reunite for Democrats in Pennsylvania fundraiser

On a scale of 1 to 10 that’s an 11.

Cavalier White House approach to Covid-19 catches up to Trump

Let’s face it, Trump getting the coronavirus is like if Dick Cheney shot himself in the face.

Kris Jenner sued by ex-bodyguard who says she sexually harassed him; she ‘vehemently’ denies it

This week on ‘Keeping it Up with the Kardashians.’

Joe Biden paid $300 grand in taxes in 2019

…. or, in Trump dollars that would be paying off two Porn stars and six months of hair and make-up!

Why Jill Duggar Dillard decided to drink alcohol

If you spent that much time around that many kids why you didn’t drink was a better question…

Lindsey Graham hammered by Democrat opponent, Jamie Harrison, who tells him to ‘be a man’ and likens him to a cheating child in election debate

It was less a debate and more like Lindsey Graham was auditioning for ‘So, You Think You Can Tap Dance?’

Exit the Dragon: First ‘Masked Singer’ Season 4 castoff is Grammy-nominated ’90s rapper Busta Rhymes

Although at his age he should change his name to Busta Hip…

Mitch McConnell ‘refusing to debate if there is a female moderator’

… unless Mike Pence’s wife is present.

Trump taxes show years of questionable returns

MAGA = Making Accountants Get Attorneys

Happy 96th Birthday, President Jimmy Carter

Keep lusting in your heart; it’s good for the circulation.

Hannity touts hydroxychloroquine after Trump tests positive for Covid-19

Apparently, Hydroxychloroquine is the Latin word for ‘What do you got to lose?’

The Air Force secretly designed, built, and flew a brand-new stealth fighter jet

… or maybe they didn’t …

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are obsessed with this American fast food restaurant… In-N-Out Burger

So, not surprisingly, he’ll never be the ‘Burger King,’ either.

Trump said to be in ‘critical phase’ of virus battle

… we’ll know Trump’s in serious trouble if Pence starts playing golf to prepare to take over for Trump…

Paul Lander
Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share