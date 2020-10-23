This play about the short-lived presidency of William Henry Harrison is expected to be as big as “Hamilton.”
The complete script for the new play that’s soon to make Broadway history: the story of William Henry Harrison, the month-long ninth president of the United States. A story of yesterday and today.
Dramatis personae:
William Henry Harrison
Mrs. Harrison
Hubert, the White House butler
Doctor
ACT ONE
MRS. HARRISON: My, that was a long inauguration speech! Father, you’ll catch your death of cold!
HARRISON: Nonsense, Mother! (coughs) We certainly have come a long way from our rustic youth, eh, Mrs. Harrison?
MRS. HARRISON: No more beans for us, Mr. Harrison!
Song: No More Beans
HARRISON: Hubert, some tea, please!
HUBERT: Will that be with your special “medicine,” Mr. President?
MRS. HARRISON: Why, General! Whiskey at this time of day?
HARRISON: It’s good for what ails you, eh, Hubert? (winks)
Song: What Ails You
ACT TWO
DOCTOR: I’m afraid the president is dead.
HUBERT: And only after one month!
Song: One Fabled Month
END
- New Play Sure to Storm Broadway: ‘Harrison’ - October 23, 2020
- Trump Promises ‘Full Attention’ on Coded Jeannie Messages - February 6, 2017
- Trump Transition Team: Minutes from Last Meeting Leaked - November 18, 2016