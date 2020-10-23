Trump-Pence 2020 is T-P for bungholes!
Trump wants to fix everything. Starting with the election.
It’s people like him that give people like him a bad name.
Tea Party politicians seek lunatic fringe benefits.
Trump knows a great scam when he seize it.
Radical lies with Fox news.
Never trust a truthless smile.
The Trump lie-brary adds volumes every day.
Only one verdict per jury.
Infractions speak louder than words.
For most, Trump is unfit.
Voters shouldn’t gamble with political “odds” that are so obviously crooked.
I bid one no-Trump.
People who don’t vote are a vacant lot.
Dump Trump, dispense with Pence, and abort Manafort.
Quell the sequel!
Kim Jong-Un has made a Korea of duping ignorant fools.
Nothing people believe is unreal.
Life wheely is a circle.
Ax of love cut down on hate.
