Trump’s “Jeers of a Clown”

[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

“Jeers of a Clown” record album to be released this week.

In what seems to be a desperate attempt to revive his rapidly waning poll numbers, Donald Trump today announced the upcoming release of his first official presidential record album, “Jeers of a Clown.”

“I love listening to the sound of my own voice,” he explained, “Especially in stereo, with the volume turned all the way up! It’s so beautiful you can’t even begin to imagine it, but believe me, it’s the most wonderful thing you’ve ever heard. Which is why I decided to record an album of all of my greatest bad-boy presidential hits. I won’t say it’s the most tremendous album ever produced, but it probably is!”

The two-disc set contains two dozen of the president’s favorite song-and-dance numbers from the past four years of his International Preda-Tour:

Disc One, Side One

Mad Loon Rising

Jeers of a Clown

Mocking in the Free World

Comfortably Numbskull

I Only Have Eyes For Me

Don’t Worry, Be Sappy

Disc One, Side Two

Blunder Road

Reign of Fools

Runaround and Sue

Somebody to Shove

For Everything Turn, Turn, Turn (To Trump Merchandise!)

Born to Ruin

Disc Two, Side One

Scorn in the USA

You Put a Smell on Me (Because You’re Mueller)

Light My Falsifier

I Bought the Law

Unchained Felony

My Degeneration

Disc Two, Side Two

Tangled Up in Blue States

Running on Empty (Promises)

He’s Not Heavy, He’s My Donor

Whole Lotta Fakin’ Going On

I Conspiracy For Miles

All I Have to Do is Scream

“All good, loyal, patriotic Americans should run out and buy this unbelievably incredible record of mine,” the president concluded, “Feel free to sing along, and if you don’t know the words just say ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah!'”