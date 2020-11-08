Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Alaskan truck driver Melissa Pickle.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Alaskan truck driver Melissa Pickle.
JERRY
Good morning, Melissa. Looks like you’re in this interview for the long haul.
MELISSA PICKLE
Shut up. Keep on truckin, Duncan. I’m one of the few women long haulers in Alaska.
JERRY
You’re a big lady. Weren’t you a former wrestler?
MELISSA
Yep. They called me The Diva Crusher. Would make women wrestlers cry when I hit them over the head with a chair. For shits and giggles, I tossed them into the crowd.
JERRY
Sounds like a lot of fun. Reminds me of the other day when I watched two silkworms in a wrestling match.
MELISSA
Who won?
JERRY
It ended in a tie.
JERRY
Oh, brother. This interview is going south. What do you haul, Crusher?
MELISSA
Potatoes, barley, oats, reindeer.
JERRY
Reindeer?
MELISSA
For Santa Claus, dummy. There’s more than one fat man in a red suit traveling on Christmas Eve.
JERRY
You’re right. How could one man that porky make it across the world without getting stuck in a chimney? Bottom line, kids need their presents.
MELISSA
What do you call a kid who doesn’t believe in Santa?
JERRY
No clue.
MELISSA
A rebel without a Claus.
JERRY
Go change your Depend diapers. You idiot.
MELISSA
I need to wear diapers when I’m driving in Alaska. Cause every time I cough or sneeze, my radiator leaks and my exhaust backfires.
JERRY
Eww. I need a barf bag.
MELISSA
Don’t worry. I keep plenty of extra jeans in the trailer.
JERRY
Cutting you short, Big Bertha. Have a call coming in from president-elect Joe Biden.
JOE BIDEN
Hi Jerry.
JERRY
Congratulations, Mr. President. You beat the crazy Trumpster.
BIDEN
Thank you, my Alaskan friend.
JERRY
What’s the first thing you did when the news broke that you won the election?
BIDEN
Bought a new pair of Aviator sunglasses. Now I can stare longer at hot women and the sun.
JERRY
I can’t believe it. This is your third try and you won the presidency.
BIDEN
I’ve overcome so much. Being a stutterer was life changing.
JERRY
How so?
BIDEN
When I was a kid, I hung around with some bad dudes. Every car in Scranton had only two hubcaps. We stole the others and sold them. I’m not proud. But the worse part is my buddy Jimmy Krumholtz, who was also a stutterer got caught and went to jail.
JERRY
He was a thief. Thieves go to jail.
BIDEN
No. You don’t understand. He died in his cell.
JERRY
That’s awful. Too bad there wasn’t police reform.
BIDEN
That wasn’t it, Jerry. The reason Jimmy the stutterer died was because he couldn’t finish his sentence. It’s a turd, I mean a nerd, shoot… absurd. Have to run. Kamala just killed Barr’s credibility.
JERRY
Are you still there, Crusher?
MELISSA
No. I’m boarding a cruise ship in Juneau. Hell, I’m driving through a blizzard in the Yukon! Gotta pullover.
JERRY
Knock. Knock.
MELISSA
Who’s there?
JERRY
Yukon.
MELISSA
Yukon who?
JERRY
Yukon say that again. See you tomorrow everyone.
