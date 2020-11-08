Lame Duck a L’Orange Recipe

Lame Duck

A 4-year search for the most requested recipe for flipping this bird is now revealed for your satirical pleasure:

lame duck

LAME DUCK a L’ORANGE

1 LAME DUCK

Suggested Stuffing Ingredients:

COWPATTY

RATTLESNAKE

TEQUILA WORM

PUFFERFISH (Fugu)

JELLIED MOOSE NOSE

COD’S SPERM SAC

TUNA EYEBALLS

MAGGOT CHEESE

PICKLED PECKERS

BULL TESTICLES (s) You can’t just eat one!

MY MEATLOAF (46 relatives can’t be wrong)

 

Glaze:

OKRA SLIME

BLOOD ORANGES

BITTER LEMON

SOUR CREAM

HORSERADISH

SCOTCH BONNET PEPPERS

BAT PASTE

ORANGE FOOD COLORING

 

Or opt for my favorite…

TURDUCKEN: Chicken stuffed into a Duck – otherwise known as FU!

Bury it in the White House Rose Garden in Clay Pot – open in 150 years!

crock pot

Marilyn Sands
