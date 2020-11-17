Will Trump Self-Pardon

Exclusive! We’ve obtained this very interesting transcript of a discussion among top Dems about the possibility of a ‘self-pardon’ by Trump.

NANCY PELOSI

So, do you think he’s gonna Self-Pardon?

CHUCK SCHUMER

Why not – he made a suit out of the Drapes, didn’t he?

CHUCK

I heard if he’s not pardoned – Butterball wants to be frozen!

NANCY

I knew there was a reason to become a Vegan!

Have you noticed how he has trouble going down Ramps?

CHUCK

It’s nothing – all Poultry does that!

NANCY

And, what’s with his tiny webbed hands?

CHUCK

They don’t have hands – they’re wings!

NANCY

Well, this dirty bird’s on the No-Fly List till he pays everybody he owes!

CHUCK

Is that why Melania told him to stop wearing Striped Pajamas – because it feels like a Conjugal Visit!

NANCY

Remember the last Thanksgiving Bird – he’s got to be part Parrot! Before he was pardoned, he kept on repeating ‘306’, ‘306’, ‘306’!

CHUCK

Who can forget Mr. Lucky’s Russian-Assisted Keno numbers!

NANCY

But, worst of all – he knows nothing about traditional Thanksgiving manners!

CHUCK

You mean last year when he was offered, ‘White or Dark’ & he said, ‘Either – there’s very fine meat on both sides’!