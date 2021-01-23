Be careful what you wish for – you too might end up in a Disney Parody!

Donald Trump’s daunting parting words on exiting Washington about being “back in some form” gave this giddy Writer a last minute flash of serendipity!

CANDLELABRA

While you’re up, get me a diet coke!

TEAPOT

Get it yourself, I’m gonna get polished!

CANDLELABRA

You’re always getting stuff done – you shoulda stopped with the tits!

TEAPOT

You’re a Neanderthal – why did I end up with you?

CANDLELABRA

I’m rich, I’m smart & I’m good looking!

TEAPOT

I was a president’s wife & now look at me!

CANDLELABRA

You’re in a Musical – stop complaining!

TEAPOT

I miss my little Creamer.

CANDLELABRA

Your son will be fine – I told him if he needs anything to call Uncle Pence.

TEAPOT

Pence? He didn’t do that one thing & you left my boy with him?

They’re all right – everything you touch…

CANDLELABRA

You didn’t complain last night!

TEAPOT

Last night I wasn’t a teapot!

When do we go back to our old selves?

CANDLELABRA

When Marilyn Sands wants it to!

TEAPOT

Grr… she puts Slovenian words in my mouth & never gives me the punch lines!

CANDLELABRA

How do you like Carpet rides?