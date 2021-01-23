Trump: ‘We’ll Be Back in Some Form!’ – Beauty & the Beast?

,
Back in Some Form, beast
Trump promises to be “back in some form.”

Be careful what you wish for – you too might end up in a Disney Parody!

Donald Trump’s daunting parting words on exiting Washington about being “back in some form” gave this giddy Writer a last minute flash of serendipity!

back in some form

CANDLELABRA

While you’re up, get me a diet coke!

TEAPOT

Get it yourself, I’m gonna get polished!

CANDLELABRA

You’re always getting stuff done – you shoulda stopped with the tits!

TEAPOT

You’re a Neanderthal – why did I end up with you?

CANDLELABRA

I’m rich, I’m smart & I’m good looking!

TEAPOT

I was a president’s wife & now look at me!

CANDLELABRA

You’re in a Musical – stop complaining!

TEAPOT

I miss my little Creamer.

CANDLELABRA

Your son will be fine – I told him if he needs anything to call Uncle Pence.

TEAPOT

Pence?  He didn’t do that one thing & you left my boy with him?

They’re all right – everything you touch…

CANDLELABRA

You didn’t complain last night!

TEAPOT

Last night I wasn’t a teapot!

When do we go back to our old selves?

CANDLELABRA

When Marilyn Sands wants it to!

TEAPOT

Grr… she puts Slovenian words in my mouth & never gives me the punch lines!

CANDLELABRA

How do you like Carpet rides?

back in some form

Marilyn Sands
Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share