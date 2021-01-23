Be careful what you wish for – you too might end up in a Disney Parody!
Donald Trump’s daunting parting words on exiting Washington about being “back in some form” gave this giddy Writer a last minute flash of serendipity!
CANDLELABRA
While you’re up, get me a diet coke!
TEAPOT
Get it yourself, I’m gonna get polished!
CANDLELABRA
You’re always getting stuff done – you shoulda stopped with the tits!
TEAPOT
You’re a Neanderthal – why did I end up with you?
CANDLELABRA
I’m rich, I’m smart & I’m good looking!
TEAPOT
I was a president’s wife & now look at me!
CANDLELABRA
You’re in a Musical – stop complaining!
TEAPOT
I miss my little Creamer.
CANDLELABRA
Your son will be fine – I told him if he needs anything to call Uncle Pence.
TEAPOT
Pence? He didn’t do that one thing & you left my boy with him?
They’re all right – everything you touch…
CANDLELABRA
You didn’t complain last night!
TEAPOT
Last night I wasn’t a teapot!
When do we go back to our old selves?
CANDLELABRA
When Marilyn Sands wants it to!
TEAPOT
Grr… she puts Slovenian words in my mouth & never gives me the punch lines!
CANDLELABRA
How do you like Carpet rides?
- Trump: ‘We’ll Be Back in Some Form!’ – Beauty & the Beast? - January 23, 2021
- Donald Who? Help Me Exorcise Old Trump Quotes from My Head! - January 21, 2021
- America’s Colonic Cleansing Apres Trump! - January 8, 2021