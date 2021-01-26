Ripping the Headlines, 1/26/21

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Peloton Bike
Typical Peloton bike use.

Can Biden bring his Peloton Bike to the White House?

And, if he can’t, what will he use to hang his clothes on?

Schumer told senators they’ll have to decide if “Donald John Trump incited the erection, uh, insurrection…”

Somewhere Stormy Daniels was saying, “either way, shouldn’t take long.”

Salma Hayek, 54, meditates in tiny black bikini: ‘We need to keep our cool’

Her gardener: “Easy for you to say!”

Russia sends Navalny back to jail the day after he returns from German hospital after poisoning

… although he should be safe for now, he’s on a low floor…

Less than 24 hours before Biden is sworn in, Sidney Powell voluntarily drops her lawsuit to overturn results in Georgia

Biden has now won more often in Georgia than anyone not named Nick Saban.

Tom Brokaw retiring from NBC News after 55 years with the network

I thought he was retired, and no one had the onions to tell him.

Happy 99th birthday, Betty White

Look for her in Ft. Lauderdale filming ‘Golden Girls Gone Wild!’

Rex Tillerson: “We’re in a worse place today than we were before Trump came in”

Making him the Secretary of Stating the Obvious.

RIP, Larry King

MCMXXXII – 2021.

Atlanta-area teen stole nearly $1M from grocery store

… I guess he didn’t want to stand in the 10 items or less line at Whole Foods …

Lil Wayne granted clemency

While there’s still no excuse for Vanilla Ice.

Fauci announces rejoining the WHO

No confirmation yet from Pete Townsend or Roger Daltry ….

Pablo Escobar’s hippos have invaded Colombia’s waterways and need to be culled, study says

What a show off. Most cocaine kingpins are happy with just having drug mules.

UK strain of coronavirus may be more deadly and contagious

… Sen. Susan Collins says she is very disappointed in the coronavirus and that she thought it had learned its lesson …

Paul Lander
Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share