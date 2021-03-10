Old Normal & New Normal in Song Titles #3

,

Old Normal, New Normal

Singing is not only allowed, it’s encouraged – but take off your mask first! The Old Normal is gone, belt out the New Normal in song!

Up is down, down is up – the old normal is gone, and we may never get back to the good old days, but maybe we can laugh, vent a bit & reminisce old, old song titles while we wait!

I hope at least one tune will take you back to better times!

1.  “IF MY FRIENDS COULD SEE ME NOW”

Shirley MacLaine in "Sweet Charity"
Shirley MacLaine in “Sweet Charity”

“RAGMOP”

old normal

2.  “THE MORE I SEE YOU”

“I DON’T KNOW WHETHER TO KILL MYSELF OR GO BOWLING”!

3.  “YAKETY YAK”

“IF EVER I WOULD LEAVE YOU”

4.  “TOUCH ME IN THE MORNING”

“HIT THE ROAD, JACK”!

5.  “MY DING-A-LING”

“BEAT IT”!   Sorry, no pic!  ha ha

6.  “WHAT ARE YOU DOING THE REST OF YOUR LIFE”?

“THE MACARENA”!

old normal

7.  “LEAVING ON A JET PLANE”

“HOW SOON IS NOW”?

8.  “MOONLIGHT IN VERMONT”

“THIS NEARLY WAS MINE”!

9.  “BLUE HAWAII”

“ONE FINE DAY”

10.  “HOW HIGH THE MOON”?

“IT NEVER ENTERED MY MIND”!

11.  “FEVER”!

Miss Peggy Lee
Miss Peggy Lee

“MORE TODAY THAN YESTERDAY”!

12.  “I’M WALKING BEHIND YOU”

“ALL I WANT FROM YOU IS AWAY”!

13.  “I GOT IT BAD & THAT AIN’T GOOD”!

“LIVIN’ ON A PRAYER”!

14.  “IN HEAVEN THERE IS NO BEER”!

“CRYIN’ IN THE CHAPEL”

15.  “A CHANGE IS GONNA COME”!

Sam Cooke
Sam Cooke

“PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE”!

James Brown
James Brown

16.  “LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL”!

“I SECOND THAT EMOTION”!

17.  “I JUST WASN’T MADE FOR THESE TIMES”!

“I’M A BELIEVER”!

18.  “GOOD VIBRATIONS”!

“THERE’S A KIND OF HUSH ALL OVER THE WORLD”!

19.  “REUNITED”!

Peaches & Herb
Peaches & Herb

“OH, HAPPY DAY”!

Old Normal, New Normal

Check out #1 & #2 in this Series!
humortimes.com/84250/new-normal-song-titles/
humortimes.com/89333/new-normal-in-song-titles/

Marilyn Sands
Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share