Old Normal & New Normal in Song Titles #3

Singing is not only allowed, it’s encouraged – but take off your mask first! The Old Normal is gone, belt out the New Normal in song!

Up is down, down is up – the old normal is gone, and we may never get back to the good old days, but maybe we can laugh, vent a bit & reminisce old, old song titles while we wait!

I hope at least one tune will take you back to better times!

1. “IF MY FRIENDS COULD SEE ME NOW”

“RAGMOP”

2. “THE MORE I SEE YOU”

“I DON’T KNOW WHETHER TO KILL MYSELF OR GO BOWLING”!

3. “YAKETY YAK”

“IF EVER I WOULD LEAVE YOU”

4. “TOUCH ME IN THE MORNING”

“HIT THE ROAD, JACK”!

5. “MY DING-A-LING”

“BEAT IT”! Sorry, no pic! ha ha

6. “WHAT ARE YOU DOING THE REST OF YOUR LIFE”?

“THE MACARENA”!

7. “LEAVING ON A JET PLANE”

“HOW SOON IS NOW”?

8. “MOONLIGHT IN VERMONT”

“THIS NEARLY WAS MINE”!

9. “BLUE HAWAII”

“ONE FINE DAY”

10. “HOW HIGH THE MOON”?

“IT NEVER ENTERED MY MIND”!

11. “FEVER”!

“MORE TODAY THAN YESTERDAY”!

12. “I’M WALKING BEHIND YOU”

“ALL I WANT FROM YOU IS AWAY”!

13. “I GOT IT BAD & THAT AIN’T GOOD”!

“LIVIN’ ON A PRAYER”!

14. “IN HEAVEN THERE IS NO BEER”!

“CRYIN’ IN THE CHAPEL”

15. “A CHANGE IS GONNA COME”!

“PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE”!

16. “LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL”!

“I SECOND THAT EMOTION”!

17. “I JUST WASN’T MADE FOR THESE TIMES”!

“I’M A BELIEVER”!

18. “GOOD VIBRATIONS”!

“THERE’S A KIND OF HUSH ALL OVER THE WORLD”!

19. “REUNITED”!

“OH, HAPPY DAY”!

