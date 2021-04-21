Wherein our intrepid radio talk show host interviews former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner.
Good morning, Speaker Boner.
JOHN BOEHNER
It’s pronounced Boehner with an ‘A’ sound. Damn it! My mother told me not to talk to strangers.
JERRY
I’m not a stranger John. I’m your friend.
BOEHNER
Really?
JERRY
No. You don’t have any friends. Remember? That’s why you were replaced as Speaker. Bahahahaaha.
BOEHNER
Who cares? I’m here to talk about my new book On The House: A Washington Memoir. Lots of dirt on my fellow Republicans.
JERRY
Did you write it while you were sober? Senator Ted Cruz called you a drunk.
BOEHNER
Cruz is a reckless a-hole. When the going gets tough, Cruz gets going…to the warmth and safety of the Cancun Ritz Carlton. He’s the mayor of Crazy Town.
JERRY
Are you ever sober?
BOEHNER
Depends what time of the day, Barry.
JERRY
It’s Jerry with a J.
BOEHNER
Big deal, I was close. Right now, I’m enjoying a smoke and glass of red wine.
JERRY
Is the wine Merlot?
BOEHNER
Hell, no. I stole a bottle from some bum while he was sleeping in the park.
JERRY
Tell me about the book.
BOEHNER
I write that the Republican Party is held hostage to Donald Trump and a conservative media chamber. It’s based on “chaos” for its own financial needs.
JERRY
Wow. What ever happened to the party of Ronald Reagan?
BOEHNER
That ship sailed and sunk. There were no survivors. Reagan and I would never be elected with loons like Congressman Jim Jordan in charge of the GOP.
JERRY
You were the 53rd Speaker of the House having served from 2011 to 2015. Prior to that you were in Congress for 21 years. You must miss it.
BOEHNER
Not really. I never could please anyone. I fought the Democrats against Obamacare and lost. I tried to unite the Republican Party and that was a flop. It’s all in the book, Larry.
JERRUY
It’s Jerry. J-E-R-R-Y.
BOEHNER
Whatever. Hey, I did do something heroic.
JERRY
Confessed to a priest about your drinking?
BOEHNER
Hold on there, Terry.
BOEHNER
My drinking buddy, the late Senator Ted Kennedy and I co-sponsored the No Child Left Behind Act in 2001. I saved kids from being stupid. And here’s the kicker, the Trump kids were the only ones in America who fell through the cracks.
JERRY
I’ll drink to that.
BOEHNER
(slurs speech)
Cheeeeers.
JERRY
Speaking of drinking. I understand Ben Carson, the former Secretary of HUD is your designated driver.
BOEHNER
Old news. The son of a bitch fell asleep at the wheel the other night. We ended up in a ditch.
JERRY
He’s a brain surgeon.
BOEHNER
So is the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz. Listen, my fingers are twitching. I need a cigarette.
JERRY
Of course. Drink, smoke and be merry.
BOEHNER
Thank you, Merry. I mean Kerry.
JERRY
Forget it, you’re hopeless. Anything you want to tell my audience before we go?
BOEHNER
One thing about me. I don’t approve of political jokes. I’ve seen too many of them get elected.
JERRY
See you tomorrow.
Watch A Bit of Biden on Instagram every Monday, Wednesday and Friday @abitofbiden
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews the Late Comedienne Joan Rivers - April 28, 2021
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner - April 21, 2021
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Momma Duncan - April 14, 2021