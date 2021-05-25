Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news, like that about Eric Clapton, doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Eric Clapton’s anti-vaccine diatribe blames “propaganda” for “disastrous” experience

Clapton being upset about a drug side effect is like R. Kelly being pissed he put on weight from buying Girl Scout cookies …

President Biden test drives F-150 Lightning: “This sucker’s quick!”

Which is, BTW, what Stormy Daniels said about Trump.

Arianna Grande immortalized in wax at Madame Tussaud’s

…. next up, a namesake double latte at Starbucks.

California will have a $78 billion budget surplus, a massive influx of cash that Gov. Newsom and legislators will decide how to spend

Apparently, Elon Musk didn’t check his couch before he went to Texas.

City of Albuquerque refers Trump Campaign to a collection agency

So, he’s going to send the bill from New Mexico to old Mexico …?

Former US child star Ricky Schroder films himself harassing Costco staff over mask rules

Ricky Schroder is the Scott Baio of Ted Nugents.

Bill Gates admits affair with Microsoft employee, denies being forced off Microsoft’s board over it

… well, there go those ‘Micro’ and ‘Soft’ rumors.

Happy 75th Birthday, Cher

As a reminder schools, Post Offices and banks will be closed in West Hollywood, the Castro and P-Town.

Prince Andrew quietly removed as patron of almost 50 organizations

… and his lifetime ‘all you can eat’ pass to Chuck E Cheese …

BREAKING: The FBI is investigating a massive scheme to illegally finance Susan Collins’ 2020 re-election campaign

I’m sure Susan Collins learned her lesson and will never do it again!

Phil Mickelson becomes oldest major winner as he wins enthralling PGA Championship

And, as a bonus, Ted Cruz must be really pissed off that a guy nicknamed Lefty won the PGA Championship.

Jeff Bezos is building a $500 million BOAT

It’ll be his in 3 days, 1 if he used Amazon Prime.

Obama allegedly called Trump a “corrupt motherf**ker” and a “racist, sexist pig,” according to journalist’s new book

In fairness, Obama was probably just quoting Melania.

Disney World to allow vaccinated people to take off their masks following new CDC guidance, its CEO said

… Except when riding on Peter Pandemic …