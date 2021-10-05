Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Dr. Ervin Swanson, a proctologist from Wasilla, Alaska.
ANNOUNCER
From under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Dr. Ervin Swanson, a proctologist here in Wasilla, Alaska.
Welcome Dr. Swanson.
PROCTOLOGIST DR. HECTOR SWANSON
Thank you.
JERRY
Before we get started, I want to let you know a good friend of mine is a proctologist.
SWANSON
Good. With a friend like him, who needs enemas?
JERRY
Spoken like a true graduate of Trump University. So explain to my audience what a proctologist does.
SWANSON
Sure. Proctology is the medical practice dealing with disorders of the rectum, anus and colon. In particular, the anus and rectum. It includes so many facets that I can’t put my finger on it.
JERRY
Well. You sure know how to put a finger in it. I squeal like a pig every time.
JERRY
When did you decide to become a proctologist?
SWANSON
In high school.
JERRY
High school?
SWANSON
Yes. There were lots of assholes in my classes. One day, a mean kid told me I had a face only a mother could love. When I went home, my parents admitted I was adopted. I freaked out, but felt a little better when they said the dog was also adopted.
JERRY
Where did you go to college?
SWANSON
Dumb Woody University in Minneapolis.
JERRY
Dumb Woody? That name reminds me of elementary school when the slowest reader volunteered to read for the class. Kids were jumping out of the window. I was going to jump, too. Then realized by doing so, my psychiatrist would be out of work.
JERRY
Where did you go to medical school?
JERRY
Speak No English School of Medicine in Tijuana, Mexico. It’s a unique program.
JERRY
Sounds like a joke.
SWANSON
No, Senor Duncan. Do you know what they call a med student there who doesn’t finish?
JERRY
Spare me.
SWANSON
A doctor.
JERRY
In all the years you’ve been practicing, tell me an incident that sticks out the most.
SWANSON
There was this man who had a wire hanger stuck up his rear end.
JERRY
Are you pulling my chain?
SWANSON
Not at all. Apparently, he was doing his own colonoscopy in order to save $2,500. I managed to get the wire out, but his buns were dancing cheek to cheek for years.
JERRY
Any other stories?
SWANSON
An 80-year-old senile man came to my office for a colonoscopy. The procedure went well and his results were perfect. Not one polyp. But before leaving, he complained it was the worst dentist appointment ever.
JERRY
Let me ask you. Why would anyone in their right mind move to Wasilla besides me? It’s Sarah Palin country. No sign of intelligent life.
SWANSON
I fell in love with an Eskimo woman that I met online. We’ve been dating for 5 years.
JERRY
Nice.
SWANSON
For her 40th birthday, I threw a surprise “house-warming” party in her Igloo. She’s now homeless.
JERRY
Hey, Doc. What kind of shoes does the Eskimo businessman wear?
SWANSON
No clue.
JERRY
Low furs.
SWANSON
Bend over while I put on my glove.
JERRY
Yikes!! So long from Wasilla, Alaska. Where leaves make good toilet paper.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
