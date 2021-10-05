White House custodian and other staff detail Trump’s fascination with dicks & dictators in latest tell-all books!

Who doesn’t have a new book out spilling the Goya Beans on Trump’s idiosyncrasies? Even Trump’s White House custodian does!

Whether it’s former Gal-Pal Omarosa or former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham (who turns out to be very ‘Cat-ty’) – everyone’s coming out of the woodwork with a book to diss & distance themselves from the last White House occupant!

Yes, it took a village to keep the feline President humming ‘Memory’ & here are just a few others who’ve started to put pen to paper:

His Butler, Usher, Valet, Doorman, Maid, Cook, Chef, Pastry Chef, Florist, Barber, Laundress, Housekeeper, Gardener, Plumber, Electrician, Groundskeeper, Calligrapher – someone who took McDonald’s wrappers out of his bed, refilled his Coke & Body-ShamWow’d his Resolute Desk!

Oh, and Barney – the White House custodian, who wrote a sizzler, and here’s an excerpt!

TRUMP: Put the trash down & take a look at this, will ya!

BARNEY: (squinting) I can’t see…where?

TRUMP: C’mon man – you know. Does that look like a mushroom?

BARNEY: You know, I could never tell the good ones from the poison ones!

TRUMP: Forget about it! Is yours like that?

BARNEY: My what?

TRUMP: Your…your member.

BARNEY: I used to belong – but Racket Ball is out now – my knees.

TRUMP: I’m just gonna have to see yours!

BARNEY: Boss, this is a little out of my job description.

TRUMP: You’re here, I’m here – open up! It’s all over the media, I can’t take it anymore!

BARNEY: (runs out of the oval office whimpering)

I’ll go get a Doctor or a Cook!

Trump runs after him with his fly open, wheezes & stops at a ramp to reconsider.

TRUMP: Nah, I wonder if the Plumber is busy!

It’s all in his Book!