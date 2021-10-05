White House custodian and other staff detail Trump’s fascination with dicks & dictators in latest tell-all books!
Who doesn’t have a new book out spilling the Goya Beans on Trump’s idiosyncrasies? Even Trump’s White House custodian does!
Whether it’s former Gal-Pal Omarosa or former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham (who turns out to be very ‘Cat-ty’) – everyone’s coming out of the woodwork with a book to diss & distance themselves from the last White House occupant!
Yes, it took a village to keep the feline President humming ‘Memory’ & here are just a few others who’ve started to put pen to paper:
His Butler, Usher, Valet, Doorman, Maid, Cook, Chef, Pastry Chef, Florist, Barber, Laundress, Housekeeper, Gardener, Plumber, Electrician, Groundskeeper, Calligrapher – someone who took McDonald’s wrappers out of his bed, refilled his Coke & Body-ShamWow’d his Resolute Desk!
Oh, and Barney – the White House custodian, who wrote a sizzler, and here’s an excerpt!
TRUMP: Put the trash down & take a look at this, will ya!
BARNEY: (squinting) I can’t see…where?
TRUMP: C’mon man – you know. Does that look like a mushroom?
BARNEY: You know, I could never tell the good ones from the poison ones!
TRUMP: Forget about it! Is yours like that?
BARNEY: My what?
TRUMP: Your…your member.
BARNEY: I used to belong – but Racket Ball is out now – my knees.
TRUMP: I’m just gonna have to see yours!
BARNEY: Boss, this is a little out of my job description.
TRUMP: You’re here, I’m here – open up! It’s all over the media, I can’t take it anymore!
BARNEY: (runs out of the oval office whimpering)
I’ll go get a Doctor or a Cook!
Trump runs after him with his fly open, wheezes & stops at a ramp to reconsider.
TRUMP: Nah, I wonder if the Plumber is busy!
It’s all in his Book!
- Trump’s White House Custodian Cleans Up With Book of Secrets! - October 4, 2021
- The Firsts in History… According to My Diary! - September 26, 2021
- Trials & Tribulations of 2 Cheesy Lab Mice Trying to Save the World, Part 4 - September 13, 2021