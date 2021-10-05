Trump’s White House Custodian Cleans Up With Book of Secrets!

,

White House custodian

White House custodian and other staff detail Trump’s fascination with dicks & dictators in latest tell-all books!

Who doesn’t have a new book out spilling the Goya Beans on Trump’s idiosyncrasies? Even Trump’s White House custodian does!

Whether it’s former Gal-Pal Omarosa or former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham (who turns out to be very ‘Cat-ty’) – everyone’s coming out of the woodwork with a book to diss & distance themselves from the last White House occupant!

Yes, it took a village to keep the feline President humming ‘Memory’ & here are just a few others who’ve started to put pen to paper:

His Butler, Usher, Valet, Doorman, Maid, Cook, Chef, Pastry Chef, Florist, Barber, Laundress, Housekeeper, Gardener, Plumber, Electrician, Groundskeeper, Calligrapher – someone who took McDonald’s wrappers out of his bed, refilled his Coke & Body-ShamWow’d his Resolute Desk!

Oh, and Barney – the White House custodian, who wrote a sizzler, and here’s an excerpt!

TRUMP:  Put the trash down & take a look at this, will ya!

BARNEY: (squinting)  I can’t see…where?

TRUMP:  C’mon man – you know.  Does that look like a mushroom?

BARNEY: You know, I could never tell the good ones from the poison ones!

TRUMP:  Forget about it!  Is yours like that?

BARNEY:  My what?

TRUMP:  Your…your member.

BARNEY:  I used to belong – but Racket Ball is out now – my knees.

TRUMP:  I’m just gonna have to see yours!

BARNEY:  Boss, this is a little out of my job description.

TRUMP:  You’re here, I’m here – open up!  It’s all over the media, I can’t take it anymore!

BARNEY:  (runs out of the oval office whimpering) 

I’ll go get a Doctor or a Cook!

Trump runs after him with his fly open, wheezes & stops at a ramp to reconsider.

TRUMP:  Nah, I wonder if the Plumber is busy!

It’s all in his Book!

Trump naked, White House custodian
Trump laid bare in new books!
Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share