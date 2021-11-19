5 Tips for Apartment Hunting

Ingenious tips for finding the perfect pad while apartment hunting.

1. When apartment hunting, take a frozen pizza with you, place it directly on the center rack of the oven so the toppings drip off off and start a grease fire. It’s always good to know how quickly the local fire department responds to emergencies.

2. If you hear gun fire, rest assured, those are just festive neighbors who are loving life. It never hurts to put a good spin on things to make you feel better about the crappy neighborhood.

3. You should always check out the neighborhood at night. Ask if you can spend an overnight so you can make an informed decision. Then hire a band and throw and all-night kegger. This is a really great way to meet your future neighbors and flesh out any potential problems.

4. Bring along a door-to-door vacuum salesperson to your showings. With the landlord present, ask the salesperson to show them just how nasty and dirty their floors really are so you can knock a few bucks off the rent.

5. Feed your dog a bunch of food and bacon grease. Next, bring your dog to the apartment showing on a full belly. When your dog craps on the living room floor, you can determine just how serious the landlord really is about that ‘No Pets’ policy.