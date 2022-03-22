Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

March Madness 2022: Bracket busters galore

Which is why I’ll be watching the NCAA Tournament at home this weekend, as will most of my picks.

The European Parliament votes to give Ukraine candidate status in the European Union

Big money saver… they just get all the UK embroidered towels and robes left behind by the United Kingdom.

An invasive species of spider the size of a child’s hand is expected to “colonize” the entire East Coast this spring by parachuting down from the sky, researchers announced

… somebody needs to warn them…

It’s National Pi Day

A day that seems to go on forever.

The Rolling Stones have announced that they’re celebrating 60 years touring by naming their next tour simply “SIXTY”

While combined, they don’t look a day over 615.

Jussie Smollett in isolation

Kind of makes sense; he is most likely to hire someone to hurt himself.

‘Jeopardy!’ fans are congratulating Ken Jennings on his incredible hosting news

It’s one of the few times one gets rewarded for behavior that’s considered questionable.

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo asked an arbitrator to award him $125 million for what he called his “unlawful” firing

As we know, anything involving his brother Andrew is a touchy subject.

Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers to perform together

Songs they’ll dance to: ‘Crimea River’ and ‘Putin’ on the Hits.’

Tucker Carlson leads right wing charge to blame everyone but Putin

Look for Tucker’s new show ‘Fox and Comrades.’

Asteroid half the size of a giraffe strikes Earth off the coast of Iceland

… now that’s sticking your neck out on an estimate.

The Ukrainian President is a sitcom star known as Ukraine’s Dad

If they’d sent America’s Dad, Bill Cosby would’ve just slipped something into all of Russians drinks.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans stunned after Pat Sajak slams contestant

Next puzzle was Sh_T TH_ F_ _ K _ P, P_T.

Putin upset with Russian troops performance in Ukraine

… Fact is, Putin’s so upset with how Russian troops are performing, pretty soon he’s going to require that they take their grandfather’s heart medicine …