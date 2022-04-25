Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Ron DeSantis, Governor of the not so great state of Florida.
FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS
That’s a low blow.
JERRY
Exactly what Trump said to Stormy Daniels.
JERRY
Gov. Let’s talk about what’s happening in Florida.
DESANTIS
Bring it on. They love me here.
JERRY
Oh really? People are so hot from the humidity that a woman thought she saw a bear in Miami.
DESANTIS
A bear?
JERRY
Well, as she got closer she realized it was a cockroach fist fighting with a Cuban.
DESANTIS
That’s why in Florida we leave the lights on for you in every Motel 6. It keeps the roaches in hiding.
JERRY
If you’re talking to me, who’s running the Bates Motel?
DESANTIS
Stephen Miller.
JERRY
When did you realize that you were never going to have friends?
DESANTIS
It was in preschool. No one would let me play with their toys in the sandbox. But I got even. There were clumps of cat turds underneath the sand, so I scooped them up with my hands and passed them out to every kid. The little monsters thought is was candy and ate it. I laughed my ass off as they gagged and cried.
JERRY
What happened as you got older?
DESANTIS
I was meaner. In high school, I dropped a childhood friend because he was Puerto Rican. I was against a student LGBTQ group, and started a campaign to get rid of condoms. It was the moment I realized I was a Republican. I aspired to be the next Archie Bunker.
JERRY
You realize Archie is a fictitious character.
DESANTIS
No, he’s not. Fake news.
JERRY
Okay, Meathead. Let’s talk about your college days.
DESANTIS
I went to Yale. Then Harvard, where I graduated from law school. That’s when I became radicalized.
JERRY
Before the Trump days.
DESANTIS
Yes. Trump stole my ideas.
JERRY
(sarcastic) That’s comforting to know.
There’s an urgency in Jerry’s voice.
JERRY
Mickey Mouse is on the line. He’s angry and wants to talk.
DESANTIS
Let him.
JERRY
You’re on the air, Mickey.
MICKEY MOUSE
Thank you, Mr. Duncan.
JERRY
You bet. I’m an equal opportunity insulter.
DESANTIS
Say your piece, Mouse. I don’t have all day.
MICKEY
I may be a mouse, but you’re a rat DeSantis. You took away the self-governing status at Disney World. We’re the largest employer in Florida.
DESANTIS
You sided with the LBGTQ community by educating students in elementary schools about same sex relationships. Now you’ll have to pay taxes like every corporation.
MICKEY
Amazon doesn’t pay taxes. General Electric doesn’t pay taxes.
JERRY
Donald Trump doesn’t pay taxes.
DESANTIS
If Trump gets caught. He could end up living in a tax shelter like my homeless accountant.
JERRY
Let’s talk about your record since you entered the political arena. First as a U.S. House representative from 2013-18 and then as Florida Governor.
DESANTIS
I just want to say something. Disney World reminds me of Chernobyl, except the 5 foot mouse is real there.
JERRY
Quit changing the subject. I need to humiliate you. You resisted imposing restrictions during the COVID pandemic. No face mask mandates, stay-at-home orders and vaccination requirements.
DESANTIS
Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, I’m free at last.
JERRY
And Florida experienced a record surge in infections. 1 out of 5 Americans from your hood.
DESANTIS
That’s their choice, Duncan. Isn’t freedom beautiful?
JERRY
Abortion restrictions in Florida.
DESANTIS
No freedom for women. I’m the decider.
JERRY
Books banned in schools.
DESANTIS
Let’s do book burning. Freedom from education. It worked for Hitler.
JERRY
What do you get when you cross a corrupt lawyer with a crooked politician?
DESANTIS
Bill Barr?
JERRY
Ron DeSantis.
MICKEY
Hahaha. Well, I gotta go. Catching a flight on the space shuttle.
JERRY
Why?
MICKEY
I want to find Pluto.
JERRY
Ron DeSantis and Mickey Mouse everyone.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
