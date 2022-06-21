Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews former VP Mike Pence.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today my guest is former VP Mike Pence.
Good morning. From the Book of Amos. “God will roar from Zion and utter His voice from Jerusalem.”
JERRY
Wait a second. Are you talking about Famous Amos?
PENCE
Could be. He’s one smart cookie.
JERRY
Pence, you’re nuts! I’m sending the Trumpster over to your home to straighten you out. He’s bringing with a wild woman to spank you.
PENCE
“Then the eyes of both were opened and they knew that they were naked.”
Genesis 3:7
PENCE
(nervous) Oh, Lord. What will I tell my wife?
JERRY
Try this Bible verse, Penster. “And Abraham saddled his ass and rode out of town.” In other words, “Get your sorry ass out of DC.”
PENCE
I won’t run away. I stood up to the twice impeached, disgraced President on January 6. I told Trump that I could not stop the counting of the electoral votes.
JERRY
And what did he say?
PENCE
He told me I was a pussy. I assume that’s a cat.
JERRY
(laughs) Did your father ever tell you about the birds and the bees?
PENCE
No. He showed me a painting of Bathsheba bathing. I was in therapy for years.
JERRY
There’s more about that meeting with you and Trump. Bob Woodward said so in his book.
PENCE
Yes. Trump went on to say that he made a mistake when he picked me for Veep. Is the man Satan?
JERRY
If I’m not mistaken, Ted Cruz is Satan.
PENCE
Are you sure it’s not Jim Jordan?
JERRY
You’re right, Penster. That’s what happens when first cousins make love.
JERRY
Tell me. Are you running for President in 2024?
PENCE
Yes. I’m fighting for the rich. I want more fracking, oil wells. Need to cut social security and Medicare. No more COVID vaccines. Jesus saves. Moses invests. Greed is good.
JERRY
What about the middle class and poor?
PENCE
I know money can’t buy happiness, but poverty can’t buy anything.
JERRY
Just a minute. A call is coming through from Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Mean.
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE
It’s pronounced Greene. Like the color of your boogers.
JERRY
At least I don’t eat mine, Wicked Witch of the West.
GREENE
I’m here to protest Penster running for President in 2024. There are immediate concerns like Hillary Clinton abducting Republican kids walking home from school. They are being eaten by cannibals in Poughkeepsie, New York.
JERRY
The conspiracists love you—-Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks, Mark Meadows.
GREENE
Don’t forget Louie Gohmert.
JERRY
Do you know how to get Gohmert Pyle to wear a face mask?
GREENE
No.
JERRY
Convince him to storm the Capitol building.
GREENE
Good idea. The election was rigged. Donald Trump won.
PENCE
You are wrong, Cruella. Joe Biden had 306 electoral votes. Trump had 232. I suggest you suck a tailpipe the next time you run your car.
GREENE
(shouts) Stop the steal! Stop the steal!
PENCE
(shouts) You’re Satan’s girl! Satan’s girl!
JERRY
Mike Pence and Marjorie Taylor Greene everyone.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
