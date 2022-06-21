Too Little, Too Late: Top Ten List After Bill Barr Jan. 6th Coo-Coup Revelations

,

Bill Barr Coo-Coup

It wasn’t just his coo-coup revelations. Play along with Mrs. Barr: Other things Bill was too late for!

coo-coup

Yes, another fine mess former Attorney General “Coo-Coup” Bill Barr misconstrues that brings laughs & deja vu all over again!

If only he didn’t get his hands on the Mueller Report – there wouldn’t be any question of his true allegiance to Donald Trump & I wouldn’t have to get Mrs. Barr involved in all this!  haha

And, from the length of his Wiki page (it’s my Bible, you know) it shows us that diddling with The Mueller Report was child’s play as Trump’s Consigliere!

The least of which was the quickie release back into the wild of Roger Stone & Michael Flynn!

A true Flying Monkey for Trump in the past – now, behind closed doors on June 2, 2022, Barr bemuses us with his prognosis that Trump was ‘detached from reality’ – I say… ‘Too Little, Too Late’!

coo-coup

Since we can’t turn back time or put the Toothpaste back in…let’s play ‘TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE’ along with MRS. BARR’s Top Ten List!

10.  He ordered a Diet Coke with his Chimichanga!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!  C’mon – let me hear it!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

9.  He wore a condom after he got a Vasectomy!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

8.  He watched the ‘Tony’s’ on TV & said, ‘I never saw any of those Movies‘!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

7.  He told me the only way we’re gonna lose at Bridge tonight is if it’s rigged!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

6.  He asked me, ‘Did Steve Bannon ever return our Lawn Mower’?

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

Bannon

5.  Feeling romantic, I asked, ‘Why are you sitting way over in the corner’ & he said, ‘I’m practicing ‘Distancing myself’!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

4.  He said he’s gonna adopt Ivanka if all goes according to plan!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

3.  He had a ‘Trump-Win-Celebratory-Scotch & Ci-gar’ with Rudy Giuliani & warned him, ‘Someday you’re gonna get in trouble with all that smoking’!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

mayor

2.  He asked me, ‘Where’s that Rainy-Day-Nest-Egg I told you I’d never touch…& my Visa, Fake Mustache & Swim Fins’!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

And #1  thing my husband Bill Barr was too late for…

He liked the word ‘Bullsh**’ so much – he named our Grande- Defecating Dog that! 

coo-coup

big dog

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share