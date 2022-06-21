It wasn’t just his coo-coup revelations. Play along with Mrs. Barr: Other things Bill was too late for!

Yes, another fine mess former Attorney General “Coo-Coup” Bill Barr misconstrues that brings laughs & deja vu all over again!

If only he didn’t get his hands on the Mueller Report – there wouldn’t be any question of his true allegiance to Donald Trump & I wouldn’t have to get Mrs. Barr involved in all this! haha

And, from the length of his Wiki page (it’s my Bible, you know) it shows us that diddling with The Mueller Report was child’s play as Trump’s Consigliere!

The least of which was the quickie release back into the wild of Roger Stone & Michael Flynn!

A true Flying Monkey for Trump in the past – now, behind closed doors on June 2, 2022, Barr bemuses us with his prognosis that Trump was ‘detached from reality’ – I say… ‘Too Little, Too Late’!

Since we can’t turn back time or put the Toothpaste back in…let’s play ‘TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE’ along with MRS. BARR’s Top Ten List!

10. He ordered a Diet Coke with his Chimichanga!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE! C’mon – let me hear it!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

9. He wore a condom after he got a Vasectomy!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

8. He watched the ‘Tony’s’ on TV & said, ‘I never saw any of those Movies‘!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

7. He told me the only way we’re gonna lose at Bridge tonight is if it’s rigged!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

6. He asked me, ‘Did Steve Bannon ever return our Lawn Mower’?

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

5. Feeling romantic, I asked, ‘Why are you sitting way over in the corner’ & he said, ‘I’m practicing ‘Distancing myself’!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

4. He said he’s gonna adopt Ivanka if all goes according to plan!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

3. He had a ‘Trump-Win-Celebratory-Scotch & Ci-gar’ with Rudy Giuliani & warned him, ‘Someday you’re gonna get in trouble with all that smoking’!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

2. He asked me, ‘Where’s that Rainy-Day-Nest-Egg I told you I’d never touch…& my Visa, Fake Mustache & Swim Fins’!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

And #1 thing my husband Bill Barr was too late for…

He liked the word ‘Bullsh**’ so much – he named our Grande- Defecating Dog that!

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!