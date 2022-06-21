[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

DeSantis, Proud Boys Protest Outside ‘The Birdcage’

Probable 2024 presidential candidate joins a Proud Boys protest outside a Miami Beach drag club.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined a Proud Boys protest in South Florida as members picketed outside a Miami Beach drag club last night. The probable 2024 presidential candidate said he joined the picket line because of a “disgusting video that was made at a Texas drag club.”

Proud Boys protest outside The Birdcage.

As onlookers watched, the governor and the Proud Boys chanted “We’re Proud. We’re Here. Get Used to It.” Despite the chant, morally questionable people entered the club, according to “African American” billionaire Elon Musk, who live-tweeted the event.

Musk, though, wasn’t the only person to express his views on Twitter. Even a member from “The Birdcage” movie cast joined the discussion.

Hackman Recommends Pedicure for DeSantis

Gene Hackman, who played a politically ambitious conservative Senator in “The Birdcage,” commented. He said, “I wish Ron the best. I really do. But someone needs to give the guy a pedicure or a chilled glass of Chardonnay.”

DeSantis Slights Abbott

Amidst these activities, it is clear DeSantis has his eye on a bigger target: the 2024 presidential campaign. And that target may include potential Republican opponents for the GOP nomination.

One possible opponent is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Obviously miffed, the Lone Star State governor said, “I invited you to the border, BUT you didn’t invite me to your shindig.”

Abbott is understandably unhappy, but the apparent snub did not surprise a political observer. Said the commentator, “DeSantis sees Abbott as a potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Why should he help Abbott?”

