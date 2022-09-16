[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Biden DOJ Busses Jan. 6 ‘Tourists’ to Fox News Headquarters

,

January 6th “tourists” were transported to Fox headquarters with a promise of jobs.

The U.S. Department of Justice bussed scores of Jan. 6 “tourists” to Fox News headquarters in Manhattan today.

tourists bus, photo by John Williams
Photo by John Williams, flickr.com.

But after entering the conservative elite media building, the tourists declared they had been misled.

“We were told Fox News had jobs for us,” one victim of the DOJ politically motivated stunt said. “But now our conservative comrades at Fox are telling us there is no room at the inn.”

The lack of room at the so-called inn may be a fact, a member of the mainstream liberal media reported.  The “fake news” outlet reporter then added, “DOJ placed ankle bracelets on the Jan. 6 tourists. And they will be arrested if they venture outside of the Fox building.”

Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham staged a joint news show to denounce the “cruelty of this Democrat stunt.”

Carlson, with his obnoxious laugh echoing in the background, listened to Ingraham indict the Biden Justice Department.

“This move is unconstitutional,” she said. “It is illegal, and probably amounts to kidnapping and transporting human beings across state lines under false pretenses.”

In unison, Carlson joined in, “And it is cruel, cruel, cruel.” They said all this without a hint of irony.

