Sexologist Explains Modern Sexuality

[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

An internationally known sexologist explains the ins and outs of modern sexuality.

Dr. Oscar Cahonnes, sexologist and chairman of the Pseudopsychosociopathicsexual Department of the University of Vagina at Peenysse, states that “Modern sexuality, like many other issues in the modern world, has been overthunked.”

Dr. Cahonnes says, “Once upon a time when it came to sex you only had to figure out if you wanted to sleep with a boy or a girl… now children as young as four or five years old are being confounded with issues as Gender Indoctrination and Binary Elucidation… sex is very simple… it is defined by who or what you want to have sex with.”

To help people flow through the complexities of a modern sex life and what to call themselves, the good doctor has compiled the following list of current types of sex:

Egosexual: sex with yourself

Trumpsexual: sex with a Republican

Pelosisexual: sex with a Democrat

Berniesexual: sex with a socialist

Abcsexual: sex with the alphabet

Rokusexual: sex with a smart TV

Tmobilesexual: sex with a smart phone

Pansexual: sex with a cast iron skillet

Musksexual: sex in a Tesla

Lunarsexual: sex on the moon

Polecatsexual: sex with a skunk

Meowsexual: sex with a cat

Bowwowsexual: sex with a dog

Jacklinksexual: sex with Sasquatch

Metrosexual: sex on the subway

Limosexual: sex in an expensive ride

Ubersexual: sex in a cheap ride

Bibliosexual: sex with the Bible

Bozosexual: sex with a clown

GeorgeCostanzasexual: sex with an idiot

Nascarsexual: sex in a race car

Citationsexual: sex on a race horse

Bradysexual: sex with a football

Lebronsexual: sex with a basketball

Beckhamsexual: sex with a soccerball

Pinotsexual: sex with a bottle of wine

Amtracsexual: sex on a passenger train

Norfolk and Southernsexual: sex on a freight train

Spudsexual: sex with a potato

JohnDeeresexual: sex on a tractor

Slurpeesexual: sex in a 7-11

Harlemsexual: sex with fried chicken and waffles

JimBeamsexual: sex while drunk on bourbon

Bicardisexual: sex while drunk on rum

WhiteLightninsexual: sex while drunk on moonshine

Fendersexual: sex with an electric guitar

Martinsexual: sex with an acoustic guitar

Calamarisexual: sex with an octopus

Stienwaysexual: sex while playing a baby grand piano

Ihopsexual: sex with pancakes

Gunsmokesexual: sex with Festus Hagen

HumorTimessexual: sex while belly-laughing

SNN words to live by

“To be the man, you gotta beat the man.” — Pro wrestler Ric Flair

“Pound for pound, I’m the meanest thing that ever lived.” — Pro Wrestler Dirty Dick Slater

“It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor as long as you have money.” — Sha Na Na TV show