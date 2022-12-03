Kanye makes Alex Jones cringe

Making Alex Jones cringe is quite a feat. As the late John Lennon might have put it, “Imagine there’s no Kanye. It’s easy if you try.”

Kanye West continued on his racist, anti-Semitic journey when he was interviewed on Alex Jones’s InfoWars show — head completely hidden behind a black mask — along with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

During his segment on the show, Kanye (Ye) actively praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis stating “I see good things about Hitler. Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy (Hitler) that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud, that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

In response, Jones laughed, but quickly added, “Well, I have to disagree with that.” A few hours after the interview, Kanye posted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David on Twitter.

Once again, Kanye proves he is both “ignorance and arrogance” — all bundled up, in one convenient package. Of course, some say we should give Kanye a break because he is mentally ill. Personally, I don’t see Kanye West as “struggling” with mental illness. Quite the contrary, I think he’s actually perfected it. The truth be told, Kanye actually gives “mental illness a bad name.” It makes you wonder why someone in his inner circle hasn’t appointed a “guardian” for him? Now, I’m no psychologist, but I was thinking maybe Britney Spears’ father “Jamie,” might be a good choice for the job. After all, he does have many years of on-the-job experience.

Now, you can call me old-fashioned, but when your remarks are disgusting enough to make even folks like Alex Jones cringe, perhaps it’s time to re-examine your decision-making process. I mean, the guy now wants to be known as “Ye,” but I suspect after this week’s loud-mouthed insanity, we should probably change that to “Nazye.” Meanwhile, Trump’s been busy justifying his dinner with known anti-Semites, by claiming “I only invited one anti-Semite to dinner, not the other Nazi!” Frankly, I suggest Trump, Jones, Fuentes, and Kanye ought to get together and record a new Christmas ballad for all their MAGA followers. Why they could even call it “Oh Come All ‘Ye’ Half-Wits.”