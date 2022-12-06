Oh and by the way, Trump demands he be reinstated as president too.

Reacting to a Twitter post from Elon Musk who claimed Democrats violated the 1st Amendment by collaborating with big tech (Twitter), to remove tweets that featured pornographic photos of Hunter Biden during the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump demands on his Truth Social platform that the United States Constitution be set aside and that he be reinstated as president.

Trump further claimed that, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Now, let me get this straight, Trump wants the US Constitution to be suspended — because Twitter refused to publish photos of “Hunter Biden’s junk” during that last presidential election? The thing is Elon, Democrats weren’t even in power in 2020 — Trump was, which would make it a bit difficult for them to violate the 1st Amendment if they weren’t the government. I mean, let’s get real here.

It isn’t as if Trump would ever be motivated to actually read anything that’s in the Constitution, anyway. The only Constitution he knows anything about is the 2nd Amendment, and how to plead the 5th when you’re under oath.

Anyway, we now have a former president who is actually calling for the “nullification of our Constitution and democratic elections.” By contrast, our current president Joe Biden is attempting to forgive some student debt — which, apparently in the eyes of Republicans, is much, much worse. Call me old-fashioned, but I’ve always assumed that “a call to terminate the Constitution” would be a disqualifier for an office that requires “an oath to defend the Constitution.” I’m funny like that.

Of course, a few Republicans have actually been brave enough to denounce Trump’s candidacy. Sorry, but it’s a little late for that. The Supreme Court has already ruled the Republican Party “must carry Trump’s campaign to term, even if his candidacy is severely deformed.”

Now, not to be critical, but just why in the hell would someone who is clearly seriously mentally ill, who has committed massive fraud in his business practices, who ran fake schools and charities, who orchestrated an attempted overthrow of the government of the United States, and who is currently openly calling for the nullification of our Constitution, be allowed to run again for the office of the president?

I know most folks in this country want “representative government,” but I rather doubt they meant to include representation for all the country’s grifters, psychopaths, and narcissists. Just a thought.